Who is Zimbabwean gold dealer Ewan Macmillan? Everything to know

Zimbabwean gold dealer and businessman Ewan Macmillan is no stranger to the news headlines, with former dodgy gold dealings returning to haunt him and recent money laundering claims swirling around him. But, he has recently been implicated in an even bigger scandal, claiming he has high-profile political business partners. What do we know about the infamous businessman?

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's Financial Intelligence Unit is investigating the influential Macmillan family. Photo: @NewsHawksLive on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ewan Macmillan’s Al Jazeera feature put his dodgy dealings on the mainstream map, with some bold claims of political connections that, if proven true, will cause significant upset within the country's political atmosphere. Before we discuss this, though, here is his profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Ewan Alexander Macmillan Nickname ‘Mr Gold’ Date of birth 3 January 1971 Age 52 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Chinhoyi, Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) Current nationality Current nationality Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Parents Ian Hugh Macmillan, mother unknown Profession Former rugby scrum-half, businessman, gold trader Native language Fluent in English

Ewan Macmillan, aka Mr Gold, has been in illegal gold deals before and has even faced jail time in the 90s, according to his statements made to an undercover reporter. But Ewan Macmillan’s gold dealings are not the only scandal he faces.

Why is Ewan Macmillan infamous?

Besides the abovementioned scandal, The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's (RBZ's) Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is investigating money laundering claims against him and British-Zimbabwean businessman Uebert Mudzanire, known better as Uebert Angel.

This investigation came after news channel Al Jazeera stated it had completed a four-part documentary series which implicates significant political leaders through corruption and being affiliated with suspected criminal activity.

After an undercover reporter asked the businessman to help him launder millions of dollars stuck in Hong Kong, he was quoted as saying: 'I have been doing gold since I was 19. I went to jail for the first time for gold when I was 21, so that would be in 1991. I went to do a lot of prison in the 90s.'

He said, 'And you will not believe this, my partner is the president. I did 60 days in prison, and my partner is the new president.' Besides the controversy surrounding him, what else do we know about the controversial figure?

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name has been brought into the controversy. Photo: Pool

Source: Getty Images

Ewan Macmillan’s age

The businessman is 52 years of age at the time of writing.

Ewan Macmillan's family

Not much is known about his family, including whether he is married or if he has any siblings. We also do not know who his mother is, but his father is Ian Hugh Macmillan, a retired businessman.

Ewan Macmillan’s career

Before he joined the family business of gold dealing, he was a former rugby scrum half for the Zimbabwean national team. His test debut was between Scotland and Zimbabwe at Murrayfield on 9 October 1991, and his last test was between Kenya and Zimbabwe at Nairobi on 3 July 1993.

It is unclear when he joined the family business of gold dealing, but he was convicted in 2007 of illegally possessing up to 1.2 kgs of gold. He was later fined $711 970 000 after the court found 'special circumstances' regarding his case.

Ewan Macmillan’s net worth

Surprisingly, his net worth remains unknown.

Many facts surrounding Ewan Macmillan still need to be discovered since he intentionally avoids being in the public eye. However, we can expect more information regarding his life to come to light after the latest controversial revelations regarding his political connections.

READ ALSO: Who is Mark Schlissel's daughter, Madeline Schlissel? Detailed facts here

Briefly.co.za also wrote a biography on another celebrity child who became successful in their own right, Madeline Schlissel, Mark Schlissel's daughter.

This details her family life, relationship with her famous father, profession, relevant social media profiles and associated net worth.

Source: Briefly News