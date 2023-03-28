Who is Mark Schlissel's daughter, Madeline Schlissel? Detailed facts here

Mark Schlissel's name is synonymous with academic excellence. As the former President of the University of Michigan, he has made a name for himself as a respected scholar and leader. But did you know that his daughter, Madeline Schlissel, is also making a name for herself in her own right? Here is everything you need to know about the youngster.

Madeline Schlissel's father, Mark Schlissel

Independent of her father's high profile and recent controversies, Madeline Schlissel is carving out her path and leaving a lasting impression as a social worker and travel guide. She is impacting her profession, but how did it all start?

Madeline Schlissel's profile summary

Who is Madeline Schlissel?

Madeline Schlissel (aged 29 as of 2023) is the youngest daughter of Mark Schlissel. She was raised in Maryland and California and has an older sister and two older brothers. She is an American citizen of Caucasian ethnicity, with Leo being her zodiac sign.

Madeline Schlissel's education

Between 2007 and 2011, Madeline Schlissel went to Campolindo High School in California. She finished high school in 2011 and went to study developmental studies at Brown University in Providence, following her father, who became the provost there.

While at the university, she actively participated in the school's human rights report and arranged the Watson undergraduate research conference, the first of its kind in New England. In 2015, she earned her bachelor's degree and later pursued a master's in social work at the University of Michigan, where she specialised in interpersonal practice. She completed her master's program in 2017.

Mark Schlissel speaks at a news conference announcing the resignation of Michigan Athletic Director David Brandon

Career

Schlissel has worked as a social worker and travel guide. She helped teenagers in foster care and provided therapeutic services at Wellsprings Lutheran Services. She worked for G Adventures, a travel company, as the chief experience officer and takes groups on camping trips.

She volunteered at non-profits, including the Women's Center of Rhode Island and the Foundation for Sustainable Development in Kenya. She also volunteered with Indigo Africa in Rwanda, creating a tailoring course for women and assisting their production manager.

Who are Madeline Schlissel's parents

Madeline Schlissel's parents are Mark Schlissel and Monica Schwebs. Her father is an American medical scientist and academic administrator who has held high-ranking positions at several universities.

Her mother is a well-respected environmental and energy lawyer. The couple married in 1985 and have three children, including Madeline. The other names of Mark Schlissel's kids are Daren, Elise, and Gavin.

Schlissel was asked to relinquish his position because of allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

What happened to Mark Schlissel?

Mark served as the 14th president of the University of Michigan from 2014 to 2022, during which he faced allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. He reportedly sent the woman an article that she could not download about the sexual habits of New Yorkers.

He later admonished her to embark on business trips with him on the school's dollar, costing $2,000 first class Delta flights to the university and booking fancy hotels around the country. And before then, Mark had introduced rules banning sexual relationships between supervisors and subordinates. After learning about it, the school fired him from his $927,000-a-year job.

Madeline Schlissel's net worth

Madeline's exact net worth is unknown. But her father is allegedly worth $1.65 million.

Madeline Schlissel is following in her father's academic footsteps and making a name for herself. The bar was set high with her father's accomplishments in the academic world, but she has proven more than capable. Her impressive achievements are a testament to her dedication and hard work, and it is clear that she is just getting started.

