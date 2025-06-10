A man's shocking car rant about his marriage had everyone online doing double-takes, with some dishing out advice for women

He claimed he was only staying with his wife because he was broke and couldn't move out

Social media users were stunned, dragging him for his bitterness, harsh words, and audacity to body-shame a woman

While sitting in his car, an American man shared how much he didn't like his wife. Image: @prettyboykayb1

Source: TikTok

An American man had social media in a chokehold after a brutal rant about his marriage.

The video was posted on TikTok by @prettyboykayb1 and originally by @glory_manz, leaving social media users unimpressed with his behaviour and calling him a user.

Man goes off about his relationship

In the video, the man is seen sitting in his car, clearly heated, saying he’s been there for over two hours, just to avoid his wife. He boldly admits he hates being around her and only goes back inside because he has nowhere else to go. He makes it clear that the only reason he stays is because he's broke, and she makes more money than he does.

He even goes as far as saying that if he lands a better-paying job by tomorrow, he’ll leave her immediately for the woman he wants. According to him, he’s only settling for his current partner because he can’t afford to be with the one he truly likes. He also insults his wife’s looks and confidence, saying she’s lucky he’s even still around.

Social media users called out the husband for disrespecting his wife on social media. Image: @prettyboykayb1

Source: TikTok

SA responds to the disrespectful husband

The clip garnered nearly 400K views, 34K likes, and over 1.1K comments from social media users who called the man out for being cold, mean, and outright disrespectful. Many couldn’t believe he felt comfortable saying all that out loud, on camera, and even posting the video.

Some folks even hoped the wife would see the clip so she could know what was being said behind her back. Others dragged him for being jealous and insecure because his wife was doing better than he was financially.

User @La Sam said:

"Ms. Shera was right, y'all, please, ladies wake up😭 ✊🏻."

User @essyfavor shared:

"Hope his wife sees it, imagine living with someone who hates you 😭😭😭 animosity is real."

User @ᥴꪮ𝘳𝘳ꪖ advised:

"Take note, girlies. You always go for the rich ones."

User @Zambian Beauty Vivi❤ ️added:

"Don't date men who are not good-looking. It gives them unnecessary confidence. They start seeing things that don't exist."

User @Alicia commented:

"People are hating, but you don’t know how she treats him. She could be emotionally abusive."

User @Jane Janiver said:

"He is envious of her since she is doing better than him. Her doing better than him triggers his ego, and is a reminder to him that he is not in a good place in life."

Watch the TikTok video below:

