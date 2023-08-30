The Lion King composer Lebo 'M' Morake allegedly fired Spho Dlamini from his company Lebo M Productions

He allegedly discovered that she and his estranged wife, Pretty Samuels, swindled money from him

Reports suggest that Pretty used his electronic signature, which started the entire drama surrounding their divorce

Lebohang Morake, famously known as Lebo M, allegedly fired Spho Dlamini, an employee from Lebo M Productions.

Lebo M uncovers suspicious behaviour at his company

According to ZiMoja, Lebo M claimed that Spho Dlamini, who worked in the finance department, was in cahoots with his estranged wife, Pretty Samuels.

The publication claims that Pretty and Spho used Lebo's electronic signature to allegedly 'swindle' funds from his production company.

The Lion King composer apparently got this information from a whistleblower at his company.

Lebo M appears at the CCMA

Spho Dlamini claims she was unfairly dismissed, so she filed a complaint at the CCMA in Pretoria.

An unbothered Lebo made his way to the offices on Tuesday, 29 August. The publication further reported:

"He will pay her off if it means getting rid of her."

The signature drama at the Morake household

According to a statement Lebo released, what caused this entire drama between him and Pretty was her unwillingness to delete his electronic signature from her laptop.

As a busy man, Lebo has sent Pretty his signature to address a pressing matter. Upon asking her to remove it, she allegedly refused.

Lebo told MacG from Podcast And Chill that he does not want to be in a situation where policies are taken using his name without him knowing.

He said he is very protective of his estate, money and his family.

“This is not about love; it's about money, it's about my estate,” Lebo M said.

Lebo M discovers muti in his home

In a previous story by Briefly News, Lebo M reportedly found muti in his home while packing Pretty's belongings.

Lebo M was left spooked and disappointed by this discovery, mainly because he did not know of it. While Pretty was still with her mother in KZN, he and his housekeeper decided to pack her clothes, which is when he discovered the herbs.

