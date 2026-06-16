The government is moving ahead with plans to install average speed over distance cameras on Gauteng's former e-toll gantries

Unlike traditional speed cameras, the new system calculates a vehicle's average speed between two fixed points

Cape Town is also expanding its use of smart traffic technology, including digital speed warning signs and plans for AI-powered cameras

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Motorists travelling on Gauteng's busiest highways could soon face a new generation of speed enforcement cameras as the government moves ahead with plans to repurpose e-toll gantries for road safety. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has confirmed that the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) is working with the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) to install average speed over distance (ASOD) technology on existing e-toll gantries.

A box-shaped, grey speed enforcement camera with twin square lenses was mounted on a pole against an overcast, white sky. Image: Annikc Vanderschelden

Source: Getty Images

The initiative aims to improve law enforcement by monitoring drivers' average speed over a set distance rather than capturing a single speeding offence at one location. If implemented, the system will be introduced across major Gauteng routes where 43 e-toll gantries are already in place.

According to Business Tech, The minister revealed the plans in response to parliamentary questions in April 2026, saying SANRAL and the provincial government were collaborating to repurpose the gantry network for road safety and other transport services.

How average speed cameras work

Unlike conventional speed cameras or handheld radar devices, ASOD cameras calculate a vehicle's average speed between two fixed points. The system uses cameras positioned at the beginning and end of a designated road section to record vehicle registration numbers and the time each vehicle enters and exits the monitored zone.

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Using this information, authorities calculate the average speed travelled over that distance. If it exceeds the legal speed limit, a fine is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle. Because the cameras monitor an entire stretch of road rather than a single point, motorists cannot simply slow down when approaching a camera before accelerating again immediately afterwards.

A yellow Gatso-style speed camera stood positioned on a tall metal pillar under a clear blue sky. Image: Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town also embracing smart enforcement

Gauteng is not the only province introducing more advanced traffic enforcement technology. The City of Cape Town has begun rolling out smart speed limit signs that display a driver's current speed and encourage motorists travelling above the limit to slow down.

According to the city's MMC for Urban Mobility, Roberto Quintas, early data suggests the signs have helped reduce average vehicle speeds in areas where they have been installed, including High Level Road, Ocean View Drive and Main Road in Green Point. The city is now considering installing speed cameras roughly 100 metres beyond the warning signs to determine whether motorists accelerate again after slowing down.

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Source: Briefly News