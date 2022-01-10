Just like many other stars recognised by award bodies, Bollywood actors recently had a swell time picking up awards

The Zee Rishtey Awards 2021 were held on 9 January and Zee TV's favourite actors snagged several accolades

For their roles in Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar packed a total of five well-deserved awards

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zee TV recently acknowledged the contributions of innumerable artists who work round the clock to bring their fans their favourite daily primetime shows with the celebration of Zee Rishtey Awards 2021.

The event was graced by several Zee TV stars, as expected, and it was a good day for Kundali Bhagya actors, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar win a total of five awards Photo credit: @rishmi_rohish_empire/@sarya12/@deerajdoophar

Source: Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar celebrates his win

Dheeraj Dhoopar won a total of two awards, Favourite Character (Male) and Best Jodi Awards. The actor took to his Instagram page to celebrate and show off his win to fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Twice As Happy !! #ZRA2021"

Shraddha Arya celebrates her win

Shraddha Arya, who looked dreamy in her beautiful dress snagged three awards, Best Social Swagger, Favourite Character (Female) and Best Jodi Awards.

"The best crowd three has ever been! ❤️#AwardsNight #ZRA2021 @zeetv Favorite Character, Best Social Swagger and Best Onscreen couple - #Preeran."

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti, for their roles in the Bhagya Lakshmi show, also bagged awards at the event. Aishwarya won Best Bahu award.

Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey, who are seen in Meet, reportedly won the Best Naya Sadasya Awards at Zee Rishtey Awards 2021 as well.

Fans react

preerandheeshra2021:

"Many many congratulations for all the awards especially the best Jodi award."

dheeraj_sharaddha_the_best:

"Congratulations to both of you. You deserve that awards; love you so much."

poojabanerjeee:

"Congratulations. You deserve it."

officialjiyasingh190:

"Congratulations Shraddha you deserve this."

fangirl_188:

"You deserve all of this."

Boity’s Best Female SAHHA win causes a stir online as Twitter users debate whether the accolade is fitting

In other award ceremony news, Briefly News previously reported that Boity Thulo is Mzansi's most decorated female hip-hop artist since the last South African Hip Hop Awards show.

The Bakae rapper’s latest pat on the back resulted in an online back-and-forth among her haters and supporters. Boity being recognised as 2021’s best female artist during the South African Hip Hop Awards proved to be quite controversial.

Twitter users chewed over her victory since the award ceremony aired in December 2021. Several hip-hop lovers argued that other nominees such as Gigi Lamayne were more suited to receive the recognition.

Source: Briefly News