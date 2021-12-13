Boity became the recipient of the highest honour for women in South African hip-hop on 10 December

Mzansi Twitter users sounded off on Boity’s notable South African Hip Hop Awards achievement, with many claiming she was undeserving

Boity fans came to her defence, sharing congratulatory messages with the musician and media personality

Boity Thulo is South Africa’s most decorated South African female hip-hop artist since last Friday’s South African Hip Hop Awards show. The Bakae rapper’s latest pat on the back has resulted in an online back-and-forth among her haters and supporters.

Boity won big at the 2021 South African Hip Hop Awards, but audiences aren't convinced she should've gone home with the Best Female pyramid. Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Boity being recognised as 2021’s best female artist during the South African Hip Hop Awards has proven controversial. Twitter users have been chewing over her victory since the award ceremony aired on Friday evening.

Several hip-hop lovers argued that other nominees such as Gigi Lamayne were more suited to receive the recognition. Some even presented the possibility that Boity won due to sympathy votes instead of talent.

@Kamohelo_Moloii wrote:

“Nonsense! Disrespectful to Gigi.”

@MbathaNkosana added:

“Nomoozi was leading with online votes, what a wow. We all sympathise with Boity but not to this extent.”

@Psychop1Lovable tweeted:

“This is a joke right?”

While most netizens seemed against Boity’s triumph, her peers and fans showed their support. South African hip hop DJ Ms Cosmo took to the app to share her more positive opinion on Boity’s win, writing:

“Yesssssss so proud of you mama…”

@TheRealSiyah commented:

“Yeaaaaas ma’am so wild! You deserve it and I’m so proud of you mama…”

Masechaba Khumalo added:

“Onwards and upwards Queen.”

