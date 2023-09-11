Ntsiki Mazwai praised outgoing Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane thanking her for diligently performing her role and educating South Africans about the purpose of the Public Protector's office

Mazwai also commended Mkhwebane for her contributions and inspiring women and girls, acknowledging the power and strength of women in leadership

The message from Mazwai received widespread support on South African social media, with many expressing admiration for Mkhwebane's work and the challenges she faced in her role

Ntsiki Mazwai recently took to her social media pages to shower outgoing Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane with praise. The star had an enlightening conversation with Advocate Mkhwebane on her popular podcast Moya.

Ntsiki Mazwai has bid Advocate Mkhwebane farewell in a heartwarming message. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Ntsiki Mazwai thanks Advocate Mkhwebane for her work

Outspoken poet and media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has shared a heartwarming video bidding farewell to the outgoing Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Ntsiki Mazwai, who also had an interview with Advocate Mkhwebane on her podcast Moya, appreciated her for doing her work diligently.

Ntsiki thanked the former Public Protector for teaching South Africans what the PP's office is for. She admitted that she was among the many who did not know what the office was for.

She also thanked her for all her contributions and for showing women and girls who look up to her the power and strength of women. She said:

"Thank you for showing us the power of women and the strength and just for teaching us what the Public Protector's office was for. We didn't even know it was for us until you came into that office.

"Thank you for touching all the places that are untouchable. We get it, we understand. We see you and we wish you the best in your future endeavours Ma'am PP."

Mzansi agrees with Ntsiki Mazwai's message

Ntsiki Mazwai's powerful message resonated with many South African social media users. Many said Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is the best there will ever be.

@GloriaKhuzwayo said:

"May her big heart ♥ be overly joyful for what she has done... Being crucified on its own opens heavenly doors if there is heaven."

@Khobi136 commented:

"We need more of you at our current political landscape. Especially the ANC MP's they'll disagree with you. For their own stomach."

