Members of Parliament accused of soliciting bribes from Busisiwe Mkwebane's husband have been cleared of the allegations

Skosana alleged that MPs Pemmy Majodina and Richard Dyantyi solicited bribes through the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson

Mkhwebane said the findings were shocking because the committee did not approach her for further evidence

CAPE TOWN - The Members of Parliament accused of soliciting bribes from suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's husband, David Skosana, have been cleared of wrongdoing.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane refuses to accept the Ethics Committee's findings regarding her husband's bribing allegations. Images: Luba Lesolle &Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Skosana claimed three MPs approached him and asked for a bribe to ensure his wife's impeachment trial went her way.

Ethics committee finds MPs did not ask for bribes

According to SowetanLIVE, an investigation was conducted by Parliament's Ethics Committe, which found ANC MPs Pemmy Majodina and Richard Dyantyi did not solicit bribes from Skosana.

Mkhwebane's husband alleged that the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson tried to solicit bribes on behalf of Dyantyi and Majodina. He even provided communication evidence, such as text messages and audio recordings between him and Joemat-Pettersson.

Dyantyi and Majodina were cleared because the complaint Skosana made to the police did not mention the MPs but only mentioned Joemat-Pettersson.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane does not accept Ethics Committee's findings

Reacting to the findings by the Ethics Committee, Mkhwebane told SABC News that she does not accept the findings and finds them shocking.

She said the findings were subjective because the committee never asked her for any documents and only relied on the audio recordings. She added that she has no intention of opposing the findings because the criminal investigation is still ongoing.

Mzansi reacts to MPs being cleared in bribery scandal

@EliasJoji said:

"It was clear from the onset that it was a lie, like they say, "lies have short legs"."

@TheOneDayLeader said:

"As if this means anything significant."

@TlouMoabelo12 said:

"Then they can sue Mkhwebane's husband mos ehh!"

@Bhutie181 said:

"They're doing the job for their president, and we've seen before that everyone who's serving him is untouchable, if these people clear Mkhwebane, then they're authorising Phala Phala investigation to continue. That inquiry is like dogs guarding their master."

@MokoneZach said:

"Why is this one still going around wasting tax money while her term of office is about to expire?"

@JMasilela1977 said:

"This is not an Ethics committee but a bunch of losers who lack ethical values, integrity and good character. Hypocritic committee of liars and committers of fraud and favouritism."

Mkhwebane tells Ramaphosa she’s going back to work

Briefly News previously reported that Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is tired of sitting on the sidelines and wants to get back to the grind.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane on 9 June 2022, pending the Section 194 committee inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

