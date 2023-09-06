Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane no longer has state-funded VIP police protection

The embattled advocate revealed this after she attempted to return to office, claiming she is still the public protector, fell flat

South Africans are unfazed by Mkhwebane's latest challenges, recommending she should bow out gracefully

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's troubles keep adding up after an inquiry recommendation that she is unfit to hold office.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane revealed that she no longer has police protection from the state. Image: Phill Magakoe & fhm

Mkhwebane stripped of state protection

Mkwebae revealed that she had been stripped of police protection from the state after she failed to return to her office on Tuesday morning, 5 September.

Mkhwebane complained:

"I'm here just to say that I'm going back home because I've been told I'm not under any protection, and if anything should happen to me, the police won't protect me."

Despite the inquiry's recommendation, the embattled advocate insists she is still the legitimate public protector, prompting her to attempt to return to work, EWN reported.

President Ramaphosa reprimands Mkwebane

The display won her a light reprimand from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, President Ramaphosa urged Mkhwebane to respect the constitutional processes relating to her suspension or potential removal from office.

In a letter on Tuesday, Ramaphosa reminded Mkhwebane about the conditions preventing her from returning to office. The president said that the advocate's intention to return to work was misconceived as the inquiry committee proceedings have yet to be completed.

South Africans feel no sympathy for Mkhwebane

Below are some comments:

@patelroxie asked:

"Welcome to our world. Are we supposed to feel sorry for her now?"

Arthur Mario said:

"Can the sister just rest and accept the relationship between her and her employer has broken..."

Johnnie Johnstone added:

"It's time for her to go. She is just wasting taxpayers' money... Bye-bye."

Ruffus Bonginkosi Ngxekisa claimed:

"She was too involved in ANC factions."

Nkosikhona Magidela commented:

"This shows how money and politics work. I still question how strong our policies and laws are."

Francois Marais van Zyl demanded:

"She must be fired next week and lose all her benefits, including her pension."

