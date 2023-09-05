Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes her suspension has ended, and she can go back to work

President Cyril Ramaphosa has disputed her claim and said the work of the Section 194 committee is still ongoing

Many South Africans have found Mkhwebane's plans to return to work laughable and admirable

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is tired of sitting on the sidelines and wants to return to work.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has insisted that her suspension has lapsed and wants to return to work. Images: Frennie Shivambu & Gulshan Khan

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane on 9 June 2022, pending the Section 194 committee inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims her suspension is over

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mkhwebane said the committee had concluded the inquiry, which means her suspension has been lifted.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"According to the section 194, proceedings/inquiry has now been finalised. The period of suspension defined in the Presidential Minute issued in terms of section 194(3)(a), read with section 101(1)of the Constitution, has expired," said Mkhwebane.

She said she wrote to Ramaphosa to inform him that she would return to work on Tuesday, 5 September.

However, the Office of the Public Protector stated that Mkhwebane's suspension has not been lifted as she claims, reports SABC News.

Ndili Msoki, the Public Protector's Office spokesperson, said the president is the only one with the authority to revoke the suspension.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds

On Tuesday morning, Ramaphosa responded to Mkhwebane's letter and said she is not entitled to return to work because the committee's work has not been finalised.

Ramaphosa said the committee's report still needs to be handed over to the National Assembly to decide whether she will be impeached or can return to work.

Despite Ramaphosa's response, Mkhwebane insists on returning to work, reports Newzroom Afrika.

Mzansi weigh in on Mkhwebane's plan to go back to work

@kabelodick said:

"Batsene wena girl, they don't know you well. You are like those toxic girlfriends that you can never break up with cause tomorrow she comes back like nothing happened."

@kaysexwale said:

"Your tenacity is unmatched shem. I'm holding thumbs for you that you at least get your pension."

@cab_delivery said:

"The finalization of the proceedings will be only when the Parliament has voted against/for your impeachment."

Section 194 recommends Mkhwebane’s removal from office

Briefly News previously reported that Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has learnt her fate about her fitness to hold office.

After months of proceedings, the Section 194 Committe impeachment inquiry found Mkhwebane guilty of certain charges of misconduct.

The committee met on Friday, 11 August and discussed a second draft report on Mkwebane's fitness to hold office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News