Cassel Mathale warned police officers against using excessive force or violating the code of conduct

The Deputy Police Minister said that some police practices were costing the State millions of rands

Matahle's comments sparked backlash, with South Africans noting that police confront armed criminals daily

Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale warned police officers against using excessive force when dealing with criminals. Image: Darren Stewart

FREE STATE - Cassel Mathale has sparked anger online after warning police officers against using excessive force.

The Deputy Minister of Police said that action will be taken against members who violate the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) code of conduct and ethics.

Mathale made the comments at the National Police Day and SAPS Career Expo in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, 27 January 2026.

What did Mathale say?

Speaking at the event, Mathale warned that police officers violated the code of conduct and ethics will be removed from the service.

He said that the ministry would strengthen internal oversight and disciplinary measures.

“The same will go for any unnecessary use of force or any dishonest conduct. “We will develop measures and strengthen capacity to ensure that those who do not strictly adhere to the code of conduct, ethics and service standards are removed from the service,” the deputy minister said.

He added that unlawful policing practices were undermining the police and costing the State millions.

Mathale’s statement echoes Professor Firoz Cachalia’s comments

The deputy minister’s words echo those of Acting Police Minister, Professor Firoz Cachalia. Shortly after assuming the role, when Senzo Mchunu was placed on special leave, Professor Cachalia said that South Africa was not a Banana Republic.

The Acting Police Minister said that he does not support the ‘shoot to kill’ slogan, saying that police must fight crime without violating the law. National Police Commissioner, Major General Fannie Masemola, also weighed in on the use of excessive force, urged police officers to defend themselves if their lives were under threat, and not die with their guns in their hands.

Acting Police Minister, Professor Firoz Cachalia, also warned against a shoot-to-kill approach by police. Image: G20 SA/ Flickr

South Africans react to deputy minister’s comments

Social media users mocked and condemned the deputy minister, with some accusing him of being out of touch and undermining the police.

Sicelo Ka Mhlabunzima said:

“Criminals don't carry broomsticks. They carry real firearms and real live ammunition.”

Sibusiso Mthombheni asked:

“So, the police must lay down their weapons and invite criminals in for a cup of tea/coffee and a few scones?”

Nkhumeleni Ranwedzi stated:

“Police have guns for a reason.”

Andre Daniels questioned:

“What must cops do if suspects fire at them. Hide and wait till the suspects run out of bullets?”

Raymond Kaspersen added:

“It sounds like the deputy is trying to protect criminals.”

Khuthadzo Ralubuvhi said:

“The situation we are in now requires some force to bring stability. You can't fight crime if there is no force.”

Collins Nutu suggested:

“Take him to the frontline in an active crime zone. I want to see his tactical response in action.”

