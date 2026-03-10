Chilling videos of the woman who got arrested for shooting at Popstar Rihanna's home have emerged on social media

The 35-year-old woman can be heard in the videos making threats towards Rihanna, using religion and even making fun of her appearance

Social media users responded to the videos and gave their opinions on the alleged shooter, who is in police custody

On Sunday afternoon, 8 March 2026, Pop icon Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion was riddled with bullets. A woman has since been arrested for the shooting, and all eyes are on her social media pages, as chilling videos have since emerged.

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Police Department said it is reviewing Ivanna Lisette Ortiz's social media pages.

What Ortiz said about Rihanna before shooting

Disturbing videos of Ortiz were reshared by @headnavy, and she can be heard using religion as her backing to hate on the What's My Name hitmaker.

She makes unsettling claims about Rihanna. In one clip, she said, "Listen, Rihanna, when you die, God is taking me to my future." In a text, states, "You’ll be getting socked on the nose tonight,” as reported by Florida Today.

Ortiz can be heard warning Rihanna that God was using her looks to warn her to "stop harassing" her. In another clip, Ortiz claims, "Rihanna is over here jealous...I don't like her, and she is always trying to steal from me."

The alleged shooter also reportedly made videos speaking about Kim Kardashian, Drake, and Cardi B.

Rihanna's fanpage reshared some of the clips, and one was captioned, "More videos of Ivanna Ortiz. She claims: Rihanna stole her thoughts, Rihanna is jealous of her, Rihanna was in her dreams, When Rihanna is gone, God will take her to her future, and Rihanna's spirit holds no purpose."

The video clips have ignited a social media storm with users adding their opinions.

Below are the reactions:

@reliqu3 stated:

"Yeah, she’s been planning something for so long."

@Homceelin responded:

"This is why ‘internet beefs’ are sometimes actually terrifying."

@yahya45brooklyn questioned:

'No one around her noticed that she was off her rocker?"

@ladidaix stated:

"The lack of mental health support for individuals like this manifests itself in the scariest ways. I hope she gets the help she needs in prison. It just so happens Rihanna is the object of her fixation, but more deranged people like this walk among us…at least she’s in custody."

@Calamityjane77 questioned:

"Good Lord… is there no one in her life who cares enough about her to have gotten her some help before she tried to kill Rihanna?"

@abdulmoruf_ said:

"These are the adverse effects of 'extreme' glorification of celebrities/fandom… for some people, it messes their minds intensely. Where were all these videos before something popped off?"

