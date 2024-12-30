Lerato Kganyago and Husband Thami Ndala’s Dubai Vacation Picture Sparks Bleaching Accusations
- Lerato Kganyago's festive vacation with her husband, Thami Ndala, in Dubai sparked rumours after a picture was shared online
- Fans reacted to her noticeably lighter skin, accusing her of skin bleaching, with many pointing out her knuckles and tone
- Despite the backlash, some defended her choice, stating that as long as she is happy, it doesn't matter
Lerato Kganyago is soaking up the festive season in style with her husband, Thami Ndala, in Dubai. A snapshot of the media personality enjoying the luxurious Middle Eastern getaway has sparked a flurry of rumours among fans.
Lerato Kganyago's picture spark rumours about her skin
This festive season saw several celebrities hanging out with their families. Stars like DJ Zinhle enjoyed spending time with her husband Murdah Bongz, while Young Stunna and his mother sparked controversy with their Christmas photo.
The controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a picture of the star living it up with her man on X. The caption read:
"Lerato Kganyago with her husband Thami Ndala on vacation in Dubai; United Arab Emirates."
Fans react to Lerato and Thami's picture
Social media users could not help but note that LKG's skin has gone a few shades lighter. Many accused her of bleaching her skin. Lerato is not the only celebrity accused of bleaching her skin. Stars like Oscar Mbo and Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, have been accused of bleaching their skin.
@ipeleng_moo said:
"She needs to tone it down cos she's becoming albino now."
@lesegokgaladi wrote:
"Bo lerato ba bleacha shem…self hate ke disease."
@ChichGotTheYayo commented:
"The knuckles always give it away."
@Amza_5 wrote:
"Uya creamer for sure, because wow."
@tseepati added:
"Is she also on that drip ya skin lightening? 😭"
@Jahhboo28 wrote:
"This skin-lightening business...😣anyways as long as she is happy."
Lerato Kganyago allegedly buys R2.2 million Mercedes Benz V-Class
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago reportedly copped a brand new Mercedes Benz V-Class worth R2.2 million.
The star was reportedly spotted cruising around in the whip, an upgraded version of the fancy Mercedes bus.
