Nota Baloyi has once again made accusations, all in the name of clearing his name after photos of him passed out in a club circulated

According to the opinionated individual, the couch he was photographed lying on was a designated seating area for gay people

Baloyi lambasted gays for having secluded areas, claiming that they will never overcome the stigma attached to their community because they expect special treatment

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

No one could have predicted Nota Baloyi's explanation for passing out in a club, as seen in the trending photos. Gay people, according to the music executive, are to blame.

Nota Baloyi has finally addressed the trending pics of him passing out in an empty club. Image: @ChrisExcel102 and @lavidanota

Source: UGC

In a tweet, Nota slammed the LGBTQIA+ community, claiming that the couch he was seen lying on was a gay couch. Baloyi stated that gay people must stop being backward in order to progress, saying:

"Can we please bring back gay clubs? I went to Rosebank & found that I was actually sleeping on the “gay couch…” I thought gay people wanted to stop being social outcasts turn out they just wanted to be mean girls & get special treatment!" said Nota.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nota Baloyi trends for "too drunk" photos

The photos were posted on Twitter by controversial user @ChrisExcel102, who did not reveal his source. The photos quickly went viral, with over 10,000 likes.

"Paparazzi caught My Goat Nota passed out at the night Club ," said Chris.

People in the comments made fun of Nota saying he was tired because of sticking his nose in things that don't concern him on a daily basis.

Other internet users mentioned Nota's failed marriage to Berita. They claimed that the Thandolwethu hitmaker was finally getting her karma after Baloyi dragged her name through the mud for an entire year.

Check out some of the comments below:

@M_Bthelezi said:

"He talked about someone sleeping on the couch Kanti naye uyahalela."

@Ntje11 shared:

"He needed a good nap after ranting the whole day."

@BeatsbyAnarky1 posted:

"Bro probably dreaming about Berita and the police."

@dah_afrika replied:

"After a long day of disturbing peace."

@AscendingSun_ commented:

"Even the Redbull couldn’t help him."

@Thabo_Maubane reacted:

"The Redbull could not help. Really shows he has no friends and no one was kind enough to say let’s go home."

@IamlungiDee also said:

"This guy is going through a lot and I love to see it."

@Ed_UberDriver added:

"Yena he needs help shem, just look at him."

Nota Baloyi makes wild accusations against Mihlali Ndamase and his own mother-in-law

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi has again rubbed Mzansi up the wrong way. Unprovoked, the controversial music exec took shots at Mihlali Ndamase and his former mother-in-law.

Nota took to his timeline and made wild accusations against Mihlali and his estranged wife Berita's mom. He accused both the mothers of Mihlali and Berita of using their daughters as a "shameful form of retirement investment".

Nota Baloyi alleged that the old women p*mped their daughters. ZAlebs reported that Nota's remarks angered several people on Twitter. They told the faded music exec where to get off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News