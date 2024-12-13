An explosion at Eskom's Matla Power Station left nine people injured, with one in critical condition

Eskom explained that a transformer exploded at the power station, but they were still investigating

South Africans are questioning whether sabotage was behind the explosion at the power station

MPUMALANGA - An explosion at Eskom’s Matla Power Station has left South Africans wondering if sabotage is to blame.

Nine Eskom workers were injured following an explosion at the power station in the late afternoon of 12 December.

One person was critically injured in the explosion.

Transformer explodes at power station

In a statement released following the incident, Eskom explained that a transformer had exploded at the Mpumalanga-based power station.

The power utility explained that the blast affected unit six, but unit five was also switched off as a safety precaution to all on-site.

Eskom added that their first thoughts were with the injured and ensuring they received the proper medical attention they needed.

South Africans speculate about what happened

Social media was buzzing with theories as to what happened, with some questioning whether it was sabotage, while others joked that it was because of Apartheid.

Others were worried that loadshedding could be implemented again.

Mtobi Nash said:

“Sabotage? Mafia unhappy they don't get tenders from breakdowns anymore.”

Sandra Helen stated:

“Sabotage. They can't steal anymore. What next?”

Teboho Cyrus Moiketsi asked:

“Apartheid is to blame?”

Anthony Goodwin joked:

“Its Oom Jan van Riebeeck again.”

Franco Loots said:

“Load shedding for Christmas.”

LeraMe Matimela questioned:

“Sabotaging perhaps caused this?”

Thabang Khumalo stated:

“Planned. They did say we should expect load shedding by January.”

Graham Lee said:

“It's beginning to feel a lot like loadshedding.”

Willie Snyman added:

“What a joke. It’s a planning phase for loadshedding.”

Joe Zama Thomas stated:

“Keep sabotaging Eskom.”

Fire breaks out at Kriel Power Station

In a related article, a fire broke out at Kriel Power Station on 3 November.

Briefly News reported that the fire started after an oil pipe broke, causing a spill.

Eskom allayed fears that the fire would lead to loadshedding in the future.

