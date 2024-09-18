Nigerian singer DT Brown has spoken about his journey in the music industry and some of the challenges he faced

The Afrobeats star hails from Nigeria and is making waves with his new single Calling

DT Brown feels as though the world is in for a treat as he has found his sound, which he hopes relates to many people

Success means various things to many people. However, for Nigerian singer DT Brown, success is measured by how much people can relate to his music. The singer recently spoke at length about his journey as an Afrobeats artist trying to navigate the industry.

Afrobeats singer DT Brown opens up about his journey in the music industry.

Source: Instagram

DT Brown on his music journey

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DT Brown spoke about his early career in the music industry, saying it has been a rollercoaster. He shared that he explored with different sounds till he finally found his voice.

He spoke about the privilege of working with a lot of artists, which helped elevate his career.

The Afrobeats star hails from Edo, Nigeria, and he is looking to take the world by storm,

DT Brown, real name Ehimhen Brown Christopher, got real about the challenges he faced, saying nothing was ever easy for him.

How staying true to himself helped DT Brown

The singer is currently basking in the success of his single Calling. He spoke about how the challenges he faced made him understand who he is as an artist.

“It hasn’t always been easy, but each challenge has shaped my craft and given me a deeper understanding of who I am as an artist. This journey has been about staying true to myself while adapting and growing in an ever-changing industry."

On what makes an artist successful, DT Brown said the impact you make and how many people resonate with your work is where true success lies.

“If my work resonates with even a single person and inspires them to think or feel in a new way, then I’ve succeeded.”

Tyla wins first VMA, denounces Afrobeats title

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla gave a very insightful speech at the 2024 MTV VMAs when his song Water won Best Afrobeats. She denounced the practice of grouping African artists under that category.

"I know there's a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats. It's a thing, and even though Afrobeats has run things and has opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse. It's more than just Afrobeats."

