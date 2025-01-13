A friend of Winnie Khumalo says she was shocked when her family announced her death on Tuesday

The insider also reveals that the late singer's son Thando Khumalo was actually the one who was sick

Winnie Khumalo's son Thando is the son of late boxing champion Dingaan Thobela who died in 2024

A close friend says Winnie Khumalo's son Thando Khumalo was sick.

Source: Getty Images

Winnie Khumalo's friends and family reveal that they are devastated by the singer's sudden passing.

The singer's death comes after her daughter, Rethabile Khumalo was hospitalised in 2024 after being poisoned by a friend.

A close friend of the late singer revealed to Sowetan on Tuesday, 7 January, that her son Thando Khumalo was actually the one who was not well.

The friend also reveals that when she received a call from Winnie's daughter, Rethabile, she didn't expect the call to be about her musician friend.

“In fact, her son had been the one who was unwell. So when Rethabile called, I thought she was letting me know about her brother. But instead, it was about their mother," adds the friend.

The friend adds that she also spoke to the singer last week to find out about her son's illness.

The late afro-pop singer shared a photo of her son Thando Khumalo on her Instagram in April 2022 to wish him a happy birthday.

"Wow, what a busy mom! I almost forgot my son's birthday. Please help me wish him a wonderful birthday #happy zalwa day @ttkhumal0," she wrote.

Who is Thando Khumalo?

According to media reports Winnie Khumalo has a son with the late boxing champion Dingaan Thobela. It was reported in 2024 that Khumalo's son, Thando Khumalo was among the boxer's children.

The 33-year-old also lost his father Dingaan Thobela in 29 April 2024, at the age of 57.

Not much is known about Thando as he's not active on social media.

Winnie Khumalo's daughter reacts to her death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Winnie Khumalo's daughter, Rethabile opened up about the tragic passing of her mother.

The Live My Life hitmaker lost her life on Tuesday, 7 January 2025 after a brief illness, after spending some time in the hospital.

