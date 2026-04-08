Mzansi's favourite entertainment commentator opened up about his past in a candid X (Twitter) post

Responding to Lasizwe Dambuza's post about the worst experiences with family, Phil spoke about his father's actions

Fans and followers responded to Phil Mphela's post, sympathising with him and celebrating his achievements

Phil Mphela spoke out following a family past that left him reeling. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Instagram

In a post by Lasizwe Dambuza, where he asked what the worst thing family members have done, Mphela responded with his own family backstory, which left him scarred.

Phil recounts father's actions

Mphela, who co-hosts Podcast And Chill's newest show, Read The Room, alongside Shamiso Mosaka and Londie London, left the internet reeling after he shared how his father stole some of the money paid out to help cover his mother's burial. He said he did not confront him about it; instead, he packed his bags and relocated to Johannesburg to build his own life. He cut ties with his father by abandoning his last name and using his late mom's instead.

Phil Mphela said, "My father stole the money from the benefits paid out after my mom's death. Didn't fight him. Left the village, came to Jozi to build a life and vowed to be somebody. I dropped his surname from my name and took my mom's maiden name so that he wouldn't have any ties to me.

After people caught wind of his post, he provided clarity on this, saying it did not happen recently, but it happened 20 years ago. Despite that, the ordeal made him energised to become successful outside of his family's identity.

"For the record: Thanks for the love but this was over 20 years ago or something. I have been blessed with a beautiful life. No need to challenge anything. My mom was a factory worker not a millionaire. The incident fueled my drive and made that boy grow up to be Phil Mphela," he proudly wrote.

Phil Mphela opened up about being betrayed by his father. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions online:

@Annie_Modib exclaimed:

"Yoh, it be men doing the most horrible things even to their own kids!"

@iAmKudaMaynard asked:

"Yikes. Thats sad. Although I am a bit confused. As the husband was he not the beneficiary of those benefits?"

@LittleMiss_Bot shared her own experience:

"My dad took the policy money from his mom's payouts, the mom he left my mom and us to look after for 21 years while he was being a loosey. When I say I hate that man, I will need someone to buy me a vuvuzela at his funeral so that everyone knows that I am thrilled."

Shamiso and Londie speak on men dating for money

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shamiso and Londie London were dragged for their podcast episode with Phil Mphela.

They were previously under fire for their comments about Tyla, and they've continued to get raked over hot coals. Shamiso and Londie London opened up about their dating experiences during a segment of their show, which also went viral.

Source: Briefly News