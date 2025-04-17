TikTok South Africa and the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela launched a new show, African All Stars

The entertainment commentator announced about his new exciting gig on social media

TikTok Head of Content Operations in Sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, shared with Briefly News what the African All Stars series is all about

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela bagged a new gig. Image: Supplied (TikTok)

TikTok also doesn't wanna be left out of the mix! The social media platform recently made a huge announcement for the year about their upcoming project.

The South African entertainment commentator Phil Mphela excitedly shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he and TikTok will be launching a new series called African All Stars.

TikTok hosted an exclusive launch on Tuesday, 15 April 2025, in Sandton, Johannesburg, for the new show, where many content creators and known influencers were in attendance.

The post reads:

"NEW SHOW: African All Stars with Phil Mphela. I've collaborated with TikTok to spotlight the continent's brightest stars in the world of content creation. Join me every week as I chat to content creators and creatives who are using the platform to build careers. We chat about careers, monetisation, wins, losses but ultimately it's about getting to know them, what they do, how they do it and what's their goals. See the show on TikTok: @tiktok_sa and my page @kgopolo_mphela."

See the post below:

TikTok Head of Content Operations in Sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, shared with Briefly News what the African All Stars series is all about.

She said:

"On a continent bursting with creativity and innovation, we wanted to shine a spotlight on the incredible talent that is emerging from Africa on platforms like ours. The African All Stars Series will not only inspire aspiring creators but also provide valuable insights into the mechanics of content creation and digital storytelling through the lens of the creators themselves. This initiative is a testament to our continued commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community where creativity knows no bounds."

Netizens congratulate Phil Mphela

Many netizens flooded the comment section, congratulating the entertainment commentator on bagging a new, exciting gig in partnership with TikTok. Here's what they had to say:

@nozipho_mashaba said:

"This is so exciting. Congratulations Phil, can’t wait to take notes and enjoy the conversations."

@MotshidisiM wrote:

"Congratulations Phil. This looks dope!"

@Van_Fennie responded:

"Congratulations Phil!! Keep making moves."

@Obelisk_lira replied:

"Finally Phil this is amazing it's been a long time coming, you deserve this."

@LungeloKM commented:

"Beautiful. Congratulations. You’ve put in so many hours building."

TikTok recently launched a new series, 'African All Stars.' Image: Supplied (TikTok)

