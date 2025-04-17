American R&B songstress Keyisha Cole recently cancelled her SA concert again

The organising team shared with Briefly News what led them to cancel the show once again

After the cancellation of the show was announced, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions

U.S. songstress Keyshia Cole's SA Concert got cancelled.

Bathong! The American songstress Keyshia Cole things Mzansi is a joke, serious because she has been cancelling and postponing her SA concert since 2024.

Recently, it was announced that Keyshia Cole's South African concert has been cancelled once again, as it was scheduled to take place in April 2025. The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news on his Twitter (X) page.

"NEWS: Keyshia Cole concert cancelled ... AGAIN. Keyshia Cole - Live in South Africa has officially been cancelled. According to a press statement, this decision follows ongoing scheduling challenges with the artist’s team, who this week requested another postponement to accommodate the South African show within Keyshia Cole’s upcoming global tour happening later this year," he said.

See the post below:

The organising team shared with Briefly News what led them to cancel the show once again.

They said:

"We are incredibly disappointed to let fans down once again. South African fans have shown immense excitement and loyalty, and we were truly looking forward to bringing Keyshia Cole to our shores.

"Unfortunately, under the current circumstances with a request with yet another postponement, we are unable to continue pursuing a new tour date yet again."

Keyisha Cole's concert has been cancelled.

Netizens react to the cancellation of Keyshia Cole's concert

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the concert being cancelled once again. Here's what they had to say:

@MtoloSam said:

"Eish, sorry to hear, but I think they tried in December/ January, and I anticipated it wouldn't work. She wasn't that popular here. They must bring back Toni Braxton. As ama '80s we generally support artists that were big in the '90s."

@Lebone01 wrote:

"Serious question...were there enough people willing to attend her concert to cover the cost of putting on a concert? Just wondering because I know a few of her songs and would never consider attending her concert."

@StraightupGal responded:

"We aren't missing out on anything. Ausi Keisha can perform ko New Orleans with other Zulus. America needs to stop sending us their leftovers, they need to respect us."

@OnlyeverydaySA1 replied:

"Poor advertising, then postponing, then poor advertising again then canceling is diabolical on the promoter's side but also the RnB girlie are not taking SA seriously and it will end in people not buying tickets when they actually want to come here and are serious."

Keyshia's initial tour was set for September

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Keyshia Cole's initial 2024 South African tour was set for 28 to 29 September. However, the star had no choice but to postpone. This move disappointed Keyshia's supporters in Mzansi, and many wondered if she would ever return.

Glen Netshipise of Glen21 Entertainment spoke to Briefly News and said the concert was one for the books:

"We are thrilled to be bringing one of R&B’s finest performers to SA for the very first time. Not only does her music resonate with audiences around the globe, but she has a huge following in the country."

