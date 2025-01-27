The American R&B songstress Keyshia Cole seemed to not give up on performing in Mzansi

The star excitedly announced new dates for her South African concert after the Los Angeles wildfire setback

PR guru Melanie Ramjee shared with Briefly News the new dates of Cole's concert

Keyshia Cole's SA concert is back on track. Image: Paras Griffin/Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Bathong! Keyshia Cole is not giving up and she is determined that she will perform for all her South African fans and followers and nothing will stop her from doing so.

New dates for Keyshia Cole's concert revealed

The American singer Keyshia Cole has excitedly announced that she will be singing in South Africa despite her concert being postponed twice.

Last week, a press statement was shared on social media that the R&B songstress had cancelled her shows due to the Los Angeles wildfire setback that took place in January 2025, however recently, it was confirmed that Cole's SA concert will continue as scheduled and new dates have been unveiled.

The South African PR guru, Melanie Ramjee shared with Briefly News the new dates for Keyshia's concert.

She said:

"Multi-platinum R&B sensation Keyshia Cole is thrilled to announce the rescheduled dates for her highly anticipated Keyshia Cole: Live in South Africa tour. The new tour dates are as follows: 26th April 2025: Big Top Arena, Carnival City, 27th April 2025: SunBet Sun Arena, Pretoria and 28th April 2025: Grand Arena GrandWest, Cape Town.

"The tour, scheduled to take place this weekend, was postponed following the tragic loss of the artist’s Los Angeles home in the recent wildfires."

Keyshia's initial tour was set for September

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Keyshia Coles's initial 2024 South African tour was set for 28 to 29 September. However, the star had no choice but to postpone. This move disappointed Keyshia's supporters in Mzansi, and many wondered if she would ever return.

Glen Netshipise of Glen21 Entertainment spoke to Briefly News and said the concert was one for the books:

"We are thrilled to be bringing one of R&B’s finest performers to SA for the very first time. Not only does her music resonate with audiences around the globe, but she has a huge following in the country."

Source: Briefly News