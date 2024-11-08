Keyshia Cole is heading to South Africa in January 2025 for her three-day tour

The American singer was due to perform in September 2024, but her tour was later postponed

Although many are excited, others remain disappointed since she won't be touring some popular venues

Keyshia Cole, an American singer, will make her to South Africa in January 2025. She will perform in two provinces, namely Gauteng and Cape Town. Due to unexpected circumstances, she postponed her initial September concert in South Africa.

Keyshia Cole is set to serenade her South African fans with her timeless music. Image:@keyshiacole

Source: Instagram

Ticket Pro has officially announced that the Sent from Heaven artist will perform live in South Africa. The tickets range in price from R690 to R1,590; the confirmed dates and venues are as follows:

Pretoria, SunBet Arena: 24 January 2025

Johannesburg, Carnival City: 25 January 2025

Cape Town, Grand West Arena: 26 January

New tour venues receive mixed reactions

Some of Keyshia Coles's fans in South Africa were unhappy to learn she won't perform in their provinces. Fans from Durban and the Sun City area were mainly left wondering how their provinces got dropped because they were included in the original lineup.

@nkabeee commented:

''Sun City???''

@stha23 added:

''Bathong no Sun City?😢''

@amandamakade asked:

''What happened to Durban? 😮 No concerts nje!''

@mzizi_I wrote:

''Cannot wait🙌''

Keyshia's initial tour was set for September

In related news, Briefly News reported that Keyshia Coles's initial 2024 South African tour was set for 28 to 29 September. However, the star had no choice but to postpone. This move disappointed Keyshia's supporters in Mzansi, and many wondered if she would ever return.

Glen Netshipise of Glen21 Entertainment spoke to Briefly News and said the concert was one for the books:

"We are thrilled to be bringing one of R&B’s finest performers to SA for the very first time. Not only does her music resonate with audiences around the globe, but she has a huge following in the country. "Having witnessed her live, we know that her South African fans are in for a show to remember. Expect an unforgettable night of positive vibes, high energy and great soulful music the perfect combination.''

