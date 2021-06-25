Zenande Mfenyana Secures the Bag and Is Proud of Her New Gig

Zenande Mfenyana is making big moves in her career and recently did an advertisement with Telkom, putting her on the map

The actress is also a voice-over artist and she got the chance to show off her skills towards the end of the ad

Zenande has starred in big productions but she really wants to expand on what she can do, she's not holding back

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mzansi actress Zenande Mfenyana is proud of the strides she's been making in order to become a household name. Zenande took to social media to share that she's starred in a Telkom ad and she also did the voiceover at the end.

"Spot your girl on the new Telkom ad, and yes that’s my voice over at the end," she wrote.

Just before the ad went live, Zenande spoke about how proud she is of the work she did and the producers loved her voice over. It looks like sis is really working on taking the world by storm.

Zenande Mfenyana is making big money moves and is expanding her talents further. Image: @zenandemfenyana

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Zenande Mfenyana has always been an actress but she's working on new things

The actress has worked in a number of big productions and gained popularity when she took on the role of Noluntu Memela on Generations. Now she's playing the role of Goodness Mabuza on The Queen and the fans are still loving what she has to offer.

Zenande recently had a baby but she's still focused on securing the bag. Mzansi can't wait to see what she does next after her successful stint with Telkom.

Zenande Mfenyana is proud of the fact that her daughter is going to be bilingual

Briefly News previously reported that Zenande Mfenyana is proud about her daughter growing up in a bilingual home. Mzansi actress Zenande Mfenyana is buzzing with the fact that her daughter is growing up in a bilingual home.

The topic of children growing up and speaking English has been hot on Mzansi's mouths and Zenande tweeted:

"My daughter is growing up in a bilingual home. Sekgowa re tla si bona haya ko crèche (We'll see English when she goes to crèche). Okwangoku sibekha phambili, asimanga. (For now we look forward, we are not waiting)."

The actress doesn't want to make English the main focal point of her daughter growing up and wants her to be able to speak African languages before she starts focusing on learning English.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za