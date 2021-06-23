Zenande Mfenyana Proud About Daughter Growing Up in Bilingual Home

Zenande Mfenyana wants her baby to grow up speaking her home language and says that English will come at a later stage

The Mzansi celebrity took to Twitter to say that she's proud that her daughter is growing up in a bilingual home

Mzansi social media users agreed with Zenande and think it's important to speak African languages first before English

Mzansi actress Zenande Mfenyana is super proud of the fact that her daughter is growing up in a bilingual home. The topic of children growing up and speaking English has been hot on Mzansi's mouths and Zenande tweeted:

"My daughter is growing up in a bilingual home. Sekgowa re tla si bona haya ko crèche (We'll see English when she goes to crèche). Okwangoku sibekha phambili, asimanga. (For now we look forward, we are not waiting)."

Zenande Mfenyana thinks that English is something that should come later for children. Image: @zenandemfenyana

The actress doesn't want to make English the main focal point of her daughter growing up and wants her to be able to speak African languages before she starts focusing on learning English.

Mzansi social media users agree with Zenande's statement about languages

Zenande's tweet started a dialogue on social media and people gave their thoughts about it. Check out the reactions below:

@TholakeleMphep1 said:

"Thank you, mama, your child must know and fluently speak their mothers and father's language."

@TumzaMaghetto commented:

"My 1yr old is speaking Setswana, Sepedi and English. Now that mama is a Kdramas fan, we both learning Korean."

@nontugumede said:

"My daughter and I speak Zulu, English is for school. I was raised the same and my English is top tier."

Somizi Mhlongo stresses the importance of teaching children their home language

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo feels every kid should know their mother tongue language. Somizi Mhlongo took to social media to share his thoughts on parents who deny their children the ability to speak their native languages.

Sharing a clip of his thoughts, Somizi explained how he understands the importance of learning English, however, that doesn’t mean your child should not know their mother tongue too. Somizi expresses his views, emphasising the importance of mother tongue languages.

“There is nothing wrong with your kids speaking English and going to English schools but I don't think parents realise the kind of damage or missed opportunity they are depriving their children [of], and the power and wealth in knowing your mother tongue," he said.

