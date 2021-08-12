Rami Chuene Shares Her Covid Vaccine Jab Experience: "I Almost Died"

Former The Queen actress Rami Chuene has shared her experience after she got her first Covid-19 jab

The star said she experienced side effects for four to five days after getting vaccinated against the disease

The media personality made it clear that she was not discouraging people from getting vaccinated but was just stating facts

Rami Chuene took to social media recently to share her experience after getting her first Covid-19 jab. The actress told her fans that she experienced side effects after getting vaccinated for the deadly virus.

The former The Queen star was reacting to a tweep who asked people to share their vaccine experiences. Even though the vaccine affected her health, she made it clear that her comment was not aimed at discouraging people from getting their jabs.

Rami Chuene has shared her Covid jab experience. Image: @ramichuene

Source: Instagram

The media personality said on Twitter that she "almost died" after getting her shot. She explained that the first four to five days were "hell" but then it got better. According to ZAlebs, she added:

"26 days later I still have some symptoms, numbness in my arm, fatigue, headache, etc. Please, I’m not discouraging anyone to vaccinate. I know that had I got Covid-19, I wouldn’t have survived. No ways."

Other tweeps took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her response. Check out what they had to say below:

@Bluemoo33468299 commented:

"I just got my first jab this morning, my arm is heavy, I'm not breathing well, I feel as if there is a stuck minty chemical in my chest, so breathing is hard. There is a sharp pain on the left side of my chest as well."

@l_keletso said:

"You’re sharing your truth - your experience & thank you for that! Definitely not discouraging anyone to take the vaccine! It’s as if we suddenly forgot that 'multiple things can be true at the same time!' I guess not when it comes to these candidate vaccines! Get well!"

@Linneth_tshego wrote:

"Lucky for me, my younger brother and my BF we never experienced anything bad. It was life as normal after our jabs."

@TendyBaloyi added:

"Your honesty means a lot."

