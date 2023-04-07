Durban Funworld, a beloved beachfront amusement park that has been in operation for over 50 years, is set to close on May 1

Owner Nic Steyn, a third-generation operator of the facility, cites issues with securing a lease and deterioration of the beachfront as the main reasons for the closure

He had been trying to sell the amusement rides and assets to a suitable operator for over a decade

Thank you for the memories: Durban will have one last ride before closing forever. Source: Durban Funworld

Steyn's father, Nic Steyn Senior, opened Durban Funworld in 1977 and made history by opening the park to all races, becoming the first public entity to do so. Despite his efforts to find a suitable operator to take over the business and mentor them, Steyn said he could not secure a lease for the premises from the eThekwini Municipality.

Durban Funworld to Close After Over 50 Years of Operation

Steyn explained his difficulties finding an operator to take over the business over the years. He said he had spent the past 12 years trying to sell the amusement rides and other assets of Durban Funworld to a suitable operator.

"Over the years, I've had numerous purchasers approach me to purchase Durban Funworld as a going concern, but they have all hit the same stumbling block of not securing a lease for the premises from its landlord, the eThekwini Municipality," he said.

Impact of closure on Beachfront

Steyn expressed his sadness over the deterioration of the beachfront in recent years, stating that he did not want to add to the degradation. However, after operating on a month-to-month basis for six years, he said the situation had become untenable, leaving him with no choice but to add to the degradation of the beachfront. He noted that establishing an amusement park is a capital-intensive business.

On a positive note, the eThekwini Municipality will launch the Open Streets Florida Road pilot project to benefit pedestrians and boost foot traffic. The project aims to create a safe and vibrant environment for residents and visitors, providing opportunities for social interaction and economic development.

In conclusion, the closure of Durban Funworld marks the end of an era for the iconic beachfront facility, with owner Nic Steyn expressing his sadness over the decision. However, the Open Streets Florida Road pilot project presents an opportunity to boost foot traffic and create a more vibrant environment for Durban residents and visitors.

