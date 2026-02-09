Images of David Sejobe’s final resting place sparked deep emotions as South Africans reflected on the tragic loss of a man whose kindness left a lasting impact

Tributes poured in nationwide after details of Sejobe’s final journey emerged, highlighting the deep connection he built through simple daily interactions

Mzansi united in grief and remembrance as Sejobe’s story reignited vital conversations around dignity in work and collective compassion

South Africans were left touched after images showing a glimpse of David Sejobe’s final resting place surfaced on Facebook, marking the end of a journey that touched millions across the country.

David Sejobe was laid to rest over the weekend in his home in Venda, Limpopo. Images: All Jobs South Africa

Sejobe, a well-known MultiChoice security officer and passionate cyclist, was killed in a tragic hit-and-run incident while cycling to work, sparking nationwide grief.

The devastating incident happened in the early hours of Friday, 30 January 2026 along the Golden Highway in Gauteng, when Sejobe was struck by a vehicle while travelling from Orange Farm to Randburg. The 49-year-old, known for his warmth, energy and daily greetings, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver fled, launching an intense police manhunt as the nation demanded justice and accountability for the loss of a man many described as a symbol of everyday kindness.

Sejobe’s death sent shockwaves through social media platforms, with tributes flooding in from colleagues, commuters, public figures and strangers whose mornings were once brightened by his infectious smile. Beyond his role as a security guard, Sejobe had become a social media sensation for his disciplined cycling routine and joyful spirit.

A final journey that captured a nation’s heart

The emotional weight deepened when a Facebook post by All Jobs South Africa, shared on 8 February 2026, offered a glimpse of Sejobe’s final resting place, confirming that he had arrived home for his final farewell. The pictures marked the closing chapter of a journey that began with tragedy and unfolded into a nationwide movement of solidarity.

Sejobe’s body was transported to his home village in Limpopo, where hundreds gathered to honour a man whose life represented humility and humanity.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi weighs in on the images

Social media users shared heartfelt reactions, recalling encounters with Sejobe and expressing admiration, as they reflected on how one man’s kindness managed to unite strangers across the country.

Sanele Mahlangu wrote:

“Sometimes I blame God.😭 Why didn't He take the security personnel working at Home Affairs?”

Sello Mokgomme commented:

“Rest peacefully, Officer. We will always miss you.”

Bernadine Van Staden said:

“It's true what the Bible says, you can have everything, but if you don't have love, you don't have anything 🙏💔💔 RIP Ntate Sejobe.”

Roselyn Chinula Mwenitete noted:

“What a best example, he didn't have anything, but he made sure he gave people a smile each day, which is the most expensive gift he offered. Rest well, sir.🕊️”

Mike Innocent Otterz wrote:

“Your space won't be replaced, Ntate. Rest in peace.”

David Sejobe was killed in an alleged hit and run while he was cycling to work. Image: All Jobs South Africa

