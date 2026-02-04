Bongi Mbonambi and his family have been thrown into mourning as the Springboks star announced the passing of his grandmother

The South African rugby international is known for his resilience on the rugby field, but he grieved after losing a loved one

The tragic news about the Springboks star's mother generated loads of tributes from the player's fans and his teammates on social media

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Bongi Mbonambi is dealing with deep personal grief beyond the rugby pitch after confirming the passing of his grandmother. The Springboks hooker shared the sad news, revealing a painful chapter in his life away from the spotlight.

To Mbonambi, his Gogo was far more than a family elder, she was a pillar of support and wisdom. Her death has left an emotional gap within a family that places great importance on heritage and togetherness.

Renowned for his toughness, leadership, and tireless effort in the front row, Mbonambi now faces a far more personal battle off the field. Losing such a guiding presence is never easy, yet his farewell message reflected calm faith and acceptance, suggesting he believes her earthly purpose had been fulfilled.

The hooker has regularly credited his family as the backbone of his rugby success. This loss, therefore, may become another source of emotional strength in an already remarkable journey. As a two-time Rugby World Cup champion, Mbonambi understands resilience and rising through hardship.

Mbonambi announces grandmother’s passing

Mbonambi broke the heartbreaking news through an Instagram post. While fans know him as a fierce competitor in green and gold, the message revealed the vulnerable man behind the jersey.

Though brief, his tribute carried immense emotional weight. He wrote, “Rest my Gogo… your work has been done ❤️🥹🕊️,” honouring a woman whose influence clearly shaped his life.

The words reflected a grandson’s deep appreciation and acknowledged the sacrifices that helped guide his path. For many South Africans, the message resonated strongly, echoing shared experiences of being raised by powerful and loving grandmothers. His post captured grief and gratitude in a single, touching sentence.

Fans and teammates rally around Mbonambi

An outpouring of support followed in the comments section of the post, made by Mbonambi, with fans offering condolences and thanking his grandmother for raising a fighter who represents the nation with pride. Social media quickly became a place of shared mourning, as others reflected on their own losses.

Fellow players and sports figures also reached out with prayers and messages of comfort. In the end, Mbonambi’s tribute served as a reminder that even sporting icons carry heavy personal burdens. As he grieves the loss of his Gogo, supporters will hope her legacy continues to motivate his powerful presence on the field.

Damian De Allende

Condolences my brother 🙏🏼❤️

mona_the_undertaker

Stand strong Bongs 🙏🏽 Gogo rests in his arms ❤️

charmainedersley

My hearfelt condolences to you and your family. She is very proud of you.

sophiacariad

Eternal rest grant unto Gogo o Lord and may perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen. For those you leave behind, may the be blessed with the knowledge that this is not goodbye, this is see you later. 🙏🏼

ottiebrey

Sorry for you loss. Pray for you & family in this sad time.

Source: Briefly News