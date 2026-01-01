Popular Mzansi channel Moja Love recently reacted to the allegations made by its former presenters and associates

In a formal statement they issued earlier this week, the channel denied the accusations made against them

Moja Love also responded to the false suicide claim made by Mahlalentabeni's family on social media

Bathong, what a way to start a new year! Recently, Mzansi's popular channel, Moja Love, decided to break its silence after numerous accusations were made against it by its former presenter, Bishop Julius Moloi, and other associates on social media.

According to Sunday World Newspaper, the channel has had enough of the attacks, even though their first reaction was to ignore and keep quiet with all the noise that has been happening surrounding their brand. Still, due to the escalation of the attacks, they have decided to address them and share their side of the story.

Moloi has been ranting on his Facebook page about what allegedly happened behind the scenes, and also claimed that one of the people who was on a show aired by the channel committed suicide, and also spoke about the Mahlalentabeni's death hoax.

Moja Love defends themselves against accusations

On Tuesday, 30 December 2025, the channel issued a formal statement addressing these allegations made against them. Moja Love's spokesperson, Nonzwakazi Cekete, also said in the statement that they could no longer stand the lies that Bishop Julius Moloi and other associates were spreading on social media about them.

The statement reads:

"The channel has exercised restraint and chosen not to engage publicly, despite persistent provocation. However, the continued spread of misinformation, threats against staff, and reckless allegations leave the channel with no option but to respond."

Cekete said it was irresponsible for individuals facing personal challenges to implicate the channel in their private circumstances.

Moja Love reacts to Mahlalentabeni's suicide note

In December 2025, the Umdeni reality TV star Mahlalentabeni's family announced on social media that she had committed suicide due to Moja Love allegedly owing her money from the shooting of the show, which they later retracted and said that she was alive and in the ICU.

The channel's spokesperson, Cekete, clarified that the channel was not involved in the claims made in a suicide note attributed to Mahlalentabeni. She also stated that the company has no connection to Mahlalentabeni’s personal situation, which was also referenced in the note.

"The false suicide claim by Mahlalentabeni is deeply concerning. And it raises concerns about her mental well-being and credibility. The conduct of former employee Zinja, who was fired for corruption and taking money from vulnerable people that the channel was assisting, is alarming. Furthermore, he took advantage of Mahlalentabeni, someone with serious mental challenges," she said.

