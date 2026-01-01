Reality TV personality Flora “Mahlalentabeni” Makena is at the centre of speculation after she attempted to take her life

The Umndeni star revealed that she tried to commit suicide after professional pressures began to weigh heavily on her; however, her nightmare is not over

Meanwhile, her fans rallied behind her, celebrating her survival while criticising the business that led to her suicide attempt

Mahlalentabeni broke her silence to address the reason behind her failed suicide attempt. Image: southafricandly

Source: Twitter

Flora "Mahlalentabeni" Makena's family and adoring fans are relieved after learning that the reality TV star was still alive.

The Umndeni star attempted to take her life on Christmas Eve, 24 December 2025, after allegedly ingesting poison. Her loved ones initially announced her death, but later retracted the statement after Mahlalentabeni recovered in the hospital.

Addressing the news for the first time on her TikTok page on 30 December, Mahlalentabeni apologised to her loved ones and supporters for attempting to take her life, citing that online criticism had led her to a dark place.

"I was very selfish, and I apologise for what I did. Although I did not intend to cause any harm, if you have watched the videos I previously posted on TikTok, you will notice the hurtful comments that people made. At that time, the comments did not get to me, but eventually they did because I am also a human being."

Mahlalentabeni explained that her anger and frustration stemmed from Moja Love's failure to pay what was due to her. She further claimed that the channel, which produced Umndeni, had cut all communication with her and was only speaking to her mother.

‘Umndeni’ star Flora “Mahlalentabeni” Makena revealed that her experience being cyberbullied and later denied her hard-earned money by Moja Love led to her suicide attempt. Image: AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

In contrast to her allegations of exploitation detailed in her videos and rumoured suicide letter, Moja Love released a formal statement addressing Mahlalentabeni.

Channel spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete described the allegations as deliberate distortion and malicious conduct, claiming that the channel had no involvement in the claims addressed in Mahlalentabeni's suicide note.

Noting the TV star's personal struggles, Cekete described her as someone having "mental health challenges" and said it was irresponsible for her to implicate Moja Love in her private circumstances.

Her suicide attempt comes three years after the death of her late co-star, Ongeziwe "Malwandle" Madonsela, on 22 March 2022.

Mahlalentabeni's show Umndeni follows traditional healer Maseko's polygamous marriages. She is one of the healer’s wives, with some partners being gay men. However, in a recent TikTok, she revealed in her apology to her boyfriend that she had been separated from Maseko for four years.

Reacting to the news of her failed suicide attempt, the online community shared vibrant comments as she continues her recovery.

Watch Mahlalentabeni's videos below.

Social media reacts to Mahlalentabeni

The online community was buzzing with concern as fans and followers weighed in on Mahlalentabeni's attempt. Read some of their comments below.

PRISCILLA. said:

"Depression is real, let's be kind."

Thandolwethu N was relieved:

"I'm so happy you are alive!"

Moipone wako Pheli 📍💫 offered:

"Where can we help, Mahlalentabeni?"

LERA.P suggested:

"Please take a break from social media and focus on your health and your kids, also apologise to them. You don't owe us anything. Askies, mommy."

mamalebo🇿🇦🇿🇦 posted:

"The fact that you survived shows that God still have a plan for your life. Don't worry, Sisi, things are going to change."

nadiaMajay recalled:

"This is deeper than Moja Love and not being paid. If you guys followed her on the show, there was a time when she said she wanted to leave ubungoma because it wasn't helping her. Girl is going through a lot. Depression is deep; she really needs help."

