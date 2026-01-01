Brazilian football legend and former Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos was hospitalised recently, raising widespread concern among fans and the media

Despite rumours of a heart attack, the former left-back underwent a planned medical procedure and is now recovering successfully

Carlos has personally addressed the speculation, thanking supporters and reassuring the public that his health is stable and there is no cause for alarm

Brazilian and Real Madrid football legend Roberto Carlos was recently hospitalised, with reports from Spain suggesting he had undergone heart surgery. The former left-back has now broken his silence, clarifying the reason behind his hospital stay.

Sharing a health update on Wednesday 31 December 2025 , on Instagram, Carlos explained that he had recently undergone a planned preventative medical procedure, which was successful.

He reassured fans that he did not suffer a heart attack and is recovering well, looking forward to returning to full fitness and resuming his professional and personal commitments. Carlos also thanked everyone for their messages of support and expressed his gratitude to the medical team who cared for him, emphasizing that there is no cause for concern.

Roberto Carlos made 527 appearances for Real Madrid, winning four La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies, and lifted the 2002 World Cup with Brazil. Renowned for his free-kick prowess, he also played for clubs including Palmeiras, Inter Milan, Fenerbahce, and Corinthians.

Other legendary sports figures facing health challenges

Carlos is not the only sports legend recently facing serious health issues. Former Australian cricketer Damian Martyn was hospitalised on Boxing Day in 2025 after suddenly falling ill and diagnosed with meningitis, which inflames the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord and can be life-threatening. The 54-year-old, who played 67 Tests and 208 ODIs between 1992 and 2006, is currently receiving treatment in hospital, according to Australian media reports.

Meanwhile, former WWE star Bobby Horne, better known as Sir Mo of the iconic 1990s tag team Men on a Mission, was reportedly fighting for his life after serious health complications surfaced in October 2025. His wife, Denise, has remained by his side, keeping fans updated as he shows faint but encouraging signs of recovery. Horne is receiving round-the-clock care while doctors monitor his condition closely.

Horne has faced multiple health challenges in recent years, including a kidney transplant in 2018, requiring lifelong medication. Four years later, he suffered another major setback when COVID-19 led to emergency hernia surgery and an ileostomy procedure.

The news of Horne's critical health update came as sad news to the WWE fans following the death of another icon in the field, Hulk Hogan, who died in July. Also, in October, a former UFC fighter, Suman Mokhtarian, was killed in Sydney, Australia.

