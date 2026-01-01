Gabon’s government has stepped in forcefully after AFCON, suspending the national team and dissolving the technical leadership following a winless campaign

Gabonese football has been thrown into turmoil following a dramatic intervention by the country’s government after a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Yan Diomande of Ivory Coast controls the ball during the AFCON Group F match between Gabon and Ivory Coast at Marrakech stadium, Marrakech, Morocco on December 31, 2025. Image: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

In a sweeping decision announced on Thursday 1 January 2026, shortly after their elimination, authorities suspended the national team indefinitely, dismissed the technical staff, and dropped veteran stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bruno Ecuele Manga from international duty.

The move comes after Gabon lost all three of their group stage matches, exiting the tournament without a single point and drawing fierce criticism at home.

Gabon AFCON campaign ends in embarrassment

Gabon’s AFCON journey unravelled quickly. They opened with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cameroon, before suffering a late 3-2 loss to Mozambique. Their final group match ended in further heartbreak, as Ivory Coast scored an injury-time winner to condemn the Panthers to a third straight defeat.

Despite entering the tournament with optimism after an encouraging qualification phase, Gabon struggled defensively and failed to translate their high-pressing approach into results. Head coach Thierry Mouyouma, who became only the second manager to lead Gabon at AFCON, saw his tactical philosophy exposed on the continental stage.

Questions around Aubameyang’s fitness also dominated headlines during the competition, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea striker missing the final match through injury. Mouyouma publicly defended his player, insisting medical clearances had been granted by both team doctors and CAF officials.

Clech Ruben Loufilou Ndella of Gabon with post game despair during the AFCON Group F match between Gabon and Ivory Coast at Marrakech stadium. Image: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Aubameyang dropped as Gabon government takes action

Acting Sports Minister Simplice-Desire Mamboula confirmed the government’s hardline stance in a public statement, describing Gabon’s performances as “disgraceful” and inconsistent with national values. The announcement included the dissolution of the technical staff, suspension of the national team, and the exclusion of Aubameyang and long-serving defender Ecuele Manga from future selection.

The decision could signal the end of Aubameyang’s international career. The striker represented Gabon for 16 years, earning 49 caps and scoring 28 goals between 2009 and 2025. Ecuele Manga, now 37, departs with 118 appearances to his name.

Aubameyang has since responded, arguing that Gabon’s problems extend beyond individual players. However, with the national team suspended and sweeping reforms expected, Gabonese football now faces a period of deep uncertainty as it searches for answers after another failed AFCON campaign.

Meanwhile, South Africa confirmed their place in the last 16 following a disciplined group stage campaign, where they managed to beat Angola 2-1 and Zimbabwe 3-2, even though they fell to former African champions Egypt. They will play against Cameroon on Sunday 4 January 2026 who secured progression after edging Mozambique in their final Group F encounter.

