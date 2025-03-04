Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against his accuser for malicious prosecution, abuse of process, civil conspiracy, and defamation after sexual assault allegations against him were dropped

Jane Doe admitted she was pressured by Buzbee to falsely accuse Jay-Z for financial gain, despite previously threatening criminal charges

Fans supported Jay-Z’s legal action, saying it serves as a warning against false accusations that damage reputations

Award-winning rapper and business mogul Shawn Carter, popularly known as Jay-Z has officially filed a lawsuit against the woman who accused him of sexual assault last year.

US Rapper Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against the woman who accused him of sexual assault. Image: VALERIE MACON/AFP and Timothy Nwachukwu

Jay-Z takes action against sexual assault accuser

Jay-Z is firing back after the false allegations against him were dropped. The internationally acclaimed rapper charted trends late last year after an unidentified woman accused him and jailed rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs of assaulting her when she was 13 years old.

According to a post shared by Billboard, Hov filed legal action against popular lawyer Tony Buzbee, David Fortney, and their client, identified as Jane Doe, following the dismissal of a sexual assault lawsuit initially filed against him. The lawsuit was allegedly filed on Monday 3 March 2025.

The rapper presented three claims against Buzbee and the other two: malicious prosecution, abuse of process, and civil conspiracy. He has also lodged a defamation claim specifically against Jane Doe. Jay-Z is pursuing assumed, actual, and punitive damages in the case.

Jay-Z's accuser claims she was pressurised

Jay-Z's lawsuit also revealed why Jane Doe dropped the lawsuit against the rapper, despite previously threatening to file criminal charges against the rapper. The accuser reportedly voluntarily admitted to Jay-Z's team that the rapper did not assault her. She also revealed that Tony Buzbee pushed her to go forward with the false narrative of the assault by Carter to leverage a maximum payday.

Jay-Z's team has revealed that the rapper is taking his sexual accuser and lawyer Tony Buzbee to court. Image: Steph Chambers

Fans react to Jay-Z's lawsuit

Social media users said Jay-Z took the right steps and should teach other alleged assault victims to stop lying and damaging innocent people's reputations.

@younghavok said:

"Take it all, her bedroom in her parents' house, her job at Starbucks, her Honda Civic, her ugly iPhone case, her old ahh Ugg boots, her knock-off LV purse, the razor she uses to draw on herself, the rusted shaving razor in her shower. Take it all Hov!"

@iStannatSi commented:

"She voluntarily admitted to lying because 1 - 800 lawyer Tony Buzbee didn’t have that paycheck waiting? Horrible!!!"

@moxie31_ added:

"As he should!!! His reputation took a hit!"

@shadoe_dre said:

"Sue her whole generation, unborn kids etc"

@DogNinja99 wrote:

"Play with Hov and lose everything 🤷🏾‍♂️"

Jay-Z's accuser makes shocking admission in interview

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jay Z was quick to debunk allegations that he abused a child. The rapper was named in a civil case against him and Diddy.

In a video by NBC, the woman who accused Jay Z of sexual assault when she was 13 years old answered some questions. The alleged victim, now 38 years old, said that she still stands by her allegations against Jay-Z even though she may have made mistakes when recollecting the night of the 2000s VMAs.

