US Rapper Jay-Z Sues Woman Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault After She Allegedly Admits to Lying
- Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against his accuser for malicious prosecution, abuse of process, civil conspiracy, and defamation after sexual assault allegations against him were dropped
- Jane Doe admitted she was pressured by Buzbee to falsely accuse Jay-Z for financial gain, despite previously threatening criminal charges
- Fans supported Jay-Z’s legal action, saying it serves as a warning against false accusations that damage reputations
Award-winning rapper and business mogul Shawn Carter, popularly known as Jay-Z has officially filed a lawsuit against the woman who accused him of sexual assault last year.
Jay-Z takes action against sexual assault accuser
Jay-Z is firing back after the false allegations against him were dropped. The internationally acclaimed rapper charted trends late last year after an unidentified woman accused him and jailed rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs of assaulting her when she was 13 years old.
According to a post shared by Billboard, Hov filed legal action against popular lawyer Tony Buzbee, David Fortney, and their client, identified as Jane Doe, following the dismissal of a sexual assault lawsuit initially filed against him. The lawsuit was allegedly filed on Monday 3 March 2025.
Joslin Smith trial: Kelly Smith and co-accused plead not guilty, police officer testifies on day one
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The rapper presented three claims against Buzbee and the other two: malicious prosecution, abuse of process, and civil conspiracy. He has also lodged a defamation claim specifically against Jane Doe. Jay-Z is pursuing assumed, actual, and punitive damages in the case.
Jay-Z's accuser claims she was pressurised
Jay-Z's lawsuit also revealed why Jane Doe dropped the lawsuit against the rapper, despite previously threatening to file criminal charges against the rapper. The accuser reportedly voluntarily admitted to Jay-Z's team that the rapper did not assault her. She also revealed that Tony Buzbee pushed her to go forward with the false narrative of the assault by Carter to leverage a maximum payday.
Fans react to Jay-Z's lawsuit
Social media users said Jay-Z took the right steps and should teach other alleged assault victims to stop lying and damaging innocent people's reputations.
@younghavok said:
"Take it all, her bedroom in her parents' house, her job at Starbucks, her Honda Civic, her ugly iPhone case, her old ahh Ugg boots, her knock-off LV purse, the razor she uses to draw on herself, the rusted shaving razor in her shower. Take it all Hov!"
@iStannatSi commented:
"She voluntarily admitted to lying because 1 - 800 lawyer Tony Buzbee didn’t have that paycheck waiting? Horrible!!!"
@moxie31_ added:
"As he should!!! His reputation took a hit!"
@shadoe_dre said:
"Sue her whole generation, unborn kids etc"
@DogNinja99 wrote:
"Play with Hov and lose everything 🤷🏾♂️"
Jay-Z's accuser makes shocking admission in interview
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jay Z was quick to debunk allegations that he abused a child. The rapper was named in a civil case against him and Diddy.
In a video by NBC, the woman who accused Jay Z of sexual assault when she was 13 years old answered some questions. The alleged victim, now 38 years old, said that she still stands by her allegations against Jay-Z even though she may have made mistakes when recollecting the night of the 2000s VMAs.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.