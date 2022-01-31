Twins Innocent Mashile and Millicent Sadiki Mark 34th Birthday With Family Trip

Innocent Mashile and her sister Millicent Sadiki marked their 34th birthday with a beatiful family trip

The celeb twins took their uncles and aunts to The Palace in Sun City as a token of appreciation for playing a parent role in their lives

The TV personalities posted beautiful snaps and videos of the young vacay as they enjoyed playing in the water with their elders

Twins Innocent Mashile and Millicent Sadiki celebrated their 34th birthday with their uncles and aunts. The celeb twins organised a family trip in celebration of their birthday.

Twins Innocent Mashile and Millicent Sadiki recently turned 34. Image: @centtwinz

Source: Instagram

The actresses took to social media to share snaps of themselves having a blast with their fam. Together with beautiful pics and videos, they shared that their aunts and uncles are like their parents.

The TV presenters took them to The Palace where they had fun swimming and relaxing at the swimming pools. Taking to Instagram, Millicent captioned her post:

"For our birthday we decided to take our uncles and aunts who are our parents to The Palace. We are so blessed to have them & this is just a small token to show them how much we love & appreciate them."

ZAlebs reports that Innocent also posted that they had the the time of their lives during the young birthday vacation. The stars' fans took to their comment section to wish them a fabulous 34th birthday.

ofie_goddess said:

"Happiest birthday to you my ladies, may the Almighty God bless you abundantly and set you with eternal life. I Love You."

carolphadu wrote:

"Happy birthday to you 2! What a beautiful way of celebrating your birthday."

angie_mask23 commented:

"Happy birthday to you my lovies and enjoy."

zani_rsa added:

"Happy birthday to you my sister wishing you more years to come on earth."

