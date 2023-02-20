The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) refuted claims that there are 25 million potholes on the country’s roads

The agency said it is “improbable and unlikely” that South Africa’s roads have such a high number of potholes

Citizens mocked Sanral’s comments, with some saying the roads no longer have potholes but swimming pools

JOHANNESBURG - The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) reacted to claims that the country’s roads are riddled with over 25 million potholes.

Sanral refuted claims that there are 25 million potholes on the country’s roads. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released by the agency on Sunday, 19 February, it took note of the claims made at a South African Roads Federation (SARF) last year. Sanral said it is “improbable and unlikely” that the country has 25 million potholes.

The agency said the claim suggests 149 potholes for every kilometre in South Africa. Speaking to eNCA, Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona said they understand the country’s issue with potholes.

He said 25 million is an exaggeration. However, Mona could not share the exact number of potholes recorded in the country.

Meanwhile, over 27 000 potholes have been recorded on the Pothole App since last August. Sanral’s Engineering Executive, Louw Kannemeyer, said 618 potholes were reported on the agency’s roads.

According to IOL, the reported potholes were fixed. Kannemeyer added that the issues are yet to be resolved within the 48-hour window they have set for themselves at Sanral.

Mzansi reacts to 25 million potholes claim

Raphala Khuliso Junior said:

“We are expecting the Minister of Potholes to be appointed with immediate effect.”

Thabo Wa Kobela commented:

“It looks like we are building roads on the landmines.”

Katlego Dido wrote:

“A Minister of potholes is needed.”

Annatjie Jonker posted:

“Only 24 999 999 then?”

Dean Moodley stated:

“It is an exaggeration. There are 24 million.”

Celio Pimentel added:

“One guy took a bath in a pothole yesterday while drinking a beer.”

SONA 2023: South Africans call for Minister of Potholes following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that he’ll be appointing a Minister of Electricity in the Presidency sparked strong reactions.

During Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 9 February, he said the new minister will assume full responsibility for dealing with the electricity crisis, including the National Energy Crisis Committee’s work.

The president’s move turned heads, with many unsure if the country needs an electricity minister. Some citizens took to social media to ridicule the move, with many saying a Minister of Potholes position will be created next.

