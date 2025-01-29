“When the Bestie Meets Your New Ride”: Friend’s Reaction to Woman’s BMW X3 Melts Hearts
- A content creator shared a heartwarming moment when her best friend finally got to see her new BMW X3, leading to an impromptu celebration
- The duo's genuine excitement was captured in a video showing them dancing and bowing down to the luxury vehicle in pure joy
- Social media users were touched by the authentic display of friendship, with many expressing wishes to find such supportive friends
Content creator @phume_22, known for her workout content and lifestyle updates, captured a precious moment of friendship when her best friend got her first glimpse of her new BMW X3.
The woman's friend couldn't contain her excitement upon seeing the new car. Their celebration included an impromptu dance session and a playful moment where both women bowed down to the luxury vehicle, showcasing their shared joy in the achievement.
Watch the TikTok video below.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
More than just a car
The BMW X3 that sparked this celebration is no ordinary vehicle. The luxury SUV boasts a distinctive front design with an angular BMW kidney grille and vertical air inlets.
Its redesigned rear features adaptive LED lights and flush free-form tailpipes, while the interior impresses with sports seats in perforated Sensatec and a sophisticated 10.25" central information display that can be upgraded to 12".
Social media reactions
@Khutso Malepe shared plans:
"I'll start by buying Adidas Sambas🥰🥺This is beautiful."
@misslelen praised:
"Your friend is a girls girl!❤️…thina abethu bangasiloya nokusiloya."
@Tee wished:
"May I find my best friend this year 🙏"
@a.titanhive shared:
"My wife just got this annoying thing, I'm waiting for it to go for maintenance 😭😭"
@Q-Nolali celebrated:
"Girls are winning, lately🥰🥰🥰 congrats girl!"
@Oratile Makaleng got motivated:
"Okay let me start studying😭"
@user3873643569441 approved:
"Nice one you can't go wrong with Boulevard motor works. I had mine since 2014 and still enjoy driving to this day."
More car stories making headlines
- Media personality Somizi Mhlongo turned heads in Cape Town with his sleek green luxury vehicle, sparking playful comments about SARS and his luxurious lifestyle.
- Briefly News also reported on a 22-year-old's cash purchase of a VW Golf 8 GTI at Princes Benoni that had social media buzzing, marking his third luxury vehicle acquisition.
- One mother's heartwarming gesture of gifting her three-year-old son his first car left Mzansi touched by the special celebration.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za