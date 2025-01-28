A young South African man celebrated a major milestone when he purchased his third luxury vehicle, a VW Golf 8 GTI, at Princes Benoni car sales

The content creator documented the exciting moment of unveiling his new R850,000 red Golf GTI, surrounded by friends who gathered to congratulate him

The video of the car purchase garnered attention from social media users who were impressed by his achievement at such a young age

A young man shared a video of himself buying a Golf GTI worth 850 thousand rands cash. His video went viral. Images: @peacefinisher

Source: TikTok

A special car purchase turned into an unforgettable celebration when a 22-year-old fulfilled his dream of acquiring his latest vehicle. Content creator @peacefinisher documented the milestone moment at Princes Benoni car sales, capturing everything from the initial handshake with the salesman to signing the paperwork for his impressive R850,000 cash purchase.

The video ended with the grand unveiling of a striking red VW Golf 8 GTI, as his friends gathered to share in the joyous occasion.

Watch the TikTok video below.

The VW Golf 8 GTI experience

The Golf 8 GTI offers a perfect mix of luxury and performance, packed with sporty features. It has stainless steel pedals and high-end interior finishes with signature stitching that combines modern tech with the classic GTI look.

It’s powered by a strong 2.0 TSI engine that delivers 180 kW, going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds, with a top speed capped at 250 km/h. Thanks to its front differential lock, the car stays stable and in control, even on twisty roads, making it great for both everyday use and exciting drives.

A 22-year-old man shared a video of himself purchasing his third, dream car cash. His post had Mzansi asking for advice on how to also do it. Images: @peacefinisher

Source: TikTok

Mzansi celebrates young achiever

@cakescpt joked:

"Am I the only one that was looking at the sale men's name 😭😭😭"

@🌹🇿🇦💄MaB noted:

"For a change, we see a known dealership not that one RCG that rents cars from, congratulations Finisher."

@lebelo🔥🔥⚽ cheered:

"Congratulations 🥳 Share your tips!"

@Sabie❤😻 shared excitement:

"Congratulations on your new car!"

@MUFFINTopDawg celebrated:

"Congratulations 🎊 Big man 2025 make the most out of it."

@YOUTH_Motivaters_044 encouraged:

"Keep on motivating brother 🙏"

@~Tshepi🌸 expressed joy:

"Congratulations on your achievement!"

Source: Briefly News