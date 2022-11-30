Amended Senior Certificate registration, requirements, results in 2022

In South Africa, learners must write the matric exams in their final year. The examination is also known as The National Senior Certificate (NSC). The exam serves as the minimum university entry exam. However, those who still need to pass the exam must rewrite the matric exams. That includes those who did not sit for the exam and are 21 years and above. And the name of this assessment is what is known as the Amended Senior Certificate. Here is all you need to know about it.

The Amended Senior Certificate was previously known as the supplementary exam. It is also known as the Adult Matric course. It is an exam administered to learners unsatisfied or unhappy with their matric results. The Department of Basic Education introduced the matric rewrites through the Second Chance Matric Programme.

What is an Amended Senior Certificate?

It is a type of document given to a learner by the Department of Basic Education when they complete adult matric exams/ matric rewrites. The exam is taken by learners who do not sit for the matriculation exams or those unsatisfied with their matric results.

It does not matter how many years one has been out of school; you can apply for the exam whenever you are ready. It is also possible to take the test as many times as possible; the goal is passing.

Who qualifies for an amended Senior Certificate?

One must meet specific requirements before applying for the Adult Matric course. Generally, one must be between 19 and 21 years old. You qualify for the Senior Certificate if you meet the following requirements:

You must have a General Education and Training Certificate (GETC); or

Grade 9 school report or equivalent qualification obtained at the NQF level

You are 21 years old and did not complete your matric certificate.

You are over 21 years when you write the exam. However, you can apply at the age of 19.

Amended Senior Certificate 2023 registration

Registration for 2022 has already ended. Currently, the system is open for 2023 registration. The application process began on 01 October 2021 and is supposed to close on February 13 2023. So, how do you register for the Adult Matric course?

You can either register online or at the nearest Provincial Education Office. Those registering online should complete the process on the Department of Education’s E-services. Click on the “Education” icon to get the registration button. Fill in your details correctly to submit your application.

Requirements for Amended Senior Certificate registration

You must fulfil some requirements before you make your application. However, the application requirements are different for foreign applicants.

South African applicants

The requirements include the following:

A copy of your ID or birth certificate.

A completed registration form.

Proof of the respective examination numbers; It is applicable for those who have completed grade 12 or equivalent exams.

Non-South African applicants

The requirements are as follows:

A copy of your passport.

Proof of study permit.

Proof of highest education attained.

Where do I get my Amended Senior Certificate?

The document is only issued by the Department of Education. You can visit its official website for more information about issuance.

Do universities accept the Amended Senior Certificate?

Does UNISA accept the Amended Senior Certificate? Yes. Most South African higher learning institutions treat the Amended Senior Certificate as the National Senior Certificate. The two qualifications are in the same National Qualifications Framework (NQF) levels.

How many subjects do I need to pass with the Amended Senior Certificate?

Usually, you need to choose six subjects for your Adult Matric course. Out of the six subjects, you must pass five subjects. Overall, it would be best if you scored as follows to pass:

You should score 40% in 3 subjects. One of the subjects must be an official Home Language

You must score 30% in 2 subjects, one being a First Additional Language or Home Language

You can fail in one subject with a score of at least 20%

There is always time to study. You can register for an Adult Matric course today to get your Amended Senior Certificate. The Department of Basic Education, through the Second Chance Matric Programme, is committed to ensuring all learners interested in improving their matric results become successful.

