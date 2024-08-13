A clip of ladies lying on the ground wowed many people on the internet, and it went viral

The footage captured the attention of many, gathering over 2 million views, thousands of likes and comments

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A wholesome video of women lying on the ground went viral on social media, leaving many people amazed.

African women lie in front of the gate before lobola negotiations in a TikTok video. Image: @skietsamathume

Source: TikTok

Women lie down in front of the gate in a video

The footage shared by @skietsamathume shows women lying in front of the gate looking stunning in their African attires.

In the clip, the ladies lay before the gate until the gent could distinguish the bae he planned to marry. As the clip continued, the gate finally opened, and the scene transcended to them being indoors and the ladies lying on the floor covered in blankets yet again.

@skietsamathume's video wowed many people and became a viral hit on TikTok, generating over 2 million views, thousands of likes, and comments.

Watch the footage of the impressive lobola negotiation below:

People love the African tradition

Social media users were in awe of the tradition that the women displayed as they rushed to the comments section, gushing over it.

Marley Mahlako cracked a joke, saying:

"The only time we’re allowed to send elders anywhere. This is beautiful."

Seek God_First commented:

"Oh, this is sooo beautiful...I am wishing them well, my dear.... love is beautiful."

Just_Tasha expressed:

"Mother Africa must be proud."

Lebza89 gushed:

"This is beautiful."

Man lying on the ground before lobola negotiations in hilarious video

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok clip of a man laying on a mat before lobola negotiations began left online users cracking jokes.

One gent stood on business regarding his loved one's lobola day. The young man lay unbothered on the ground on the mat while he waited for the in-laws to make it rain. The clip shared by @consciousmangane4 shows the in-law placing a little money, which the guy was not impressed by, as he kept lying on the floor.

