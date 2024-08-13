One South African granny confused many people online with her weird-looking phone in a clip making rounds online

The footage captured the attention of netizens, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

The old lady's devices amused social media users as they flocked to the comments to crack jokes

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A grandmother left many people in stitches after her phone was captured on camera, and the video has gone viral.

A granny’s weird-looking phone amused many South Africans online after she shared a TikTok video. Image: @baubbydiorlamar/ TikTok and Betsie Van der Meer/Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Gogo in a taxi with a weird phone has SA confused

The footage shared by @baubbydiorlamar shows a granny in a taxi with a weird-looking phone that confused many people online.

While taking to his TikTok caption, @baubbydiorlamar cracked a joke, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"If you can relate to that background music by now, you should have grandkids."

The clip amused many people on social media, leaving them in laughter while some poked fun at the old woman in the comments. Within a few hours of its publication, the footage clocked over 721K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People poke fun at gogo's phone

The online community was in stitches over the old woman's device as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes.

Conroy GR_SQ said:

"She beats all of you laughing, She remember a whole tel no."

Kaygee_general was amused:

"The sound makes it worse."

Thabile Makhanya cracked a joke, saying:

"It giving onale show off habona bantu."

Barbie expressed:

"It's giving Zimbabwe."

Siphiwe Shongwe commented:

"She's from the future."

LM30JR simply said:

"When buying a cell phone from Temu and Shein."

Gogo shows off her workout session in a video, SA is amused

Briefly News previously reported one gogo showed off her workout routine, leaving many people in stitches. The clip went viral online.

A grown woman amused netizens with her exercise video. In the footage shared by Mzanzi Humor, one can see a granny working out on what is supposed to be a stationary bike. The gogo was dressed in her long blue skirt and green top, and with the help of a little girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News