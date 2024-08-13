A couple shared that after spending two years apart, they are stronger than ever now that they're back together

They professed their happiness in a TikTok video showing themselves sitting outside and enjoying each other's company

While some people online thought going back to your ex spells trouble, others trusted that time heals all wounds

After two years, two lovebirds decided to rekindle and reconnect. Images: @mylovelove2021

Source: TikTok

While love may occur at first sight, it can fade away at any moment. However, some people are lucky enough to find that same pure love in the same person years later.

A couple using the handle @mylovelove2021 on TikTok shared that they took a two-year break before finding their way back to each other. They did not share how long they dated before their split.

What they did share, though, is that the time spent apart helped their relationship, as they are now much happier together than before.

In their TikTok post, the Limpopo-based couple showed themselves chilling outside behind two cast-iron pots on a fire and enjoying each other's company.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to couple's 2-year break

Some social media users could not believe taking such a long break could work for the couple. Others trusted the process and shared that taking time apart and reuniting afterwards worked out for them.

@boitumelo_may laughed and asked the public:

"Is this a sign for me to go back to my favourite ex?"

The couple responded to the question by saying:

"Please do, Mama, and you’ll thank me later."

@katleg0_m also had a question in the comments and wrote:

"Does it work?"

@mylovelove2021 replied and shared their thoughts:

"Yeah, it does, honestly. I think that’s because we all want it to work."

@lesibagood said to the online community:

"When it’s real, it doesn’t fade."

@sharoniccagirly could relate to the TikTok couple and shared:

"Our ten months helped us, yoh. You can see how happy we are now."

@leroux352 did not have much hope for their relationship:

"It's only been two weeks, and I'm certain it's over."

Mzansi couple reunite after years apart

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about local lovers who found their way back into each other's arms after taking a five-year break and dating other people.

The popular YouTuber who shared her story on TikTok also told online users that 10 years later, their love was still going strong.

