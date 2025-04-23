A talented artist flexed his skills with art when he showed off an epic design he was working on

The dude runs a cool business making clothes with beloved anime and cartoon characters on them

People across South Africa had their money at the ready to get an item for themselves and complimented the man

A gent showed off his talent when he created an epic design on a jacket. Images: davison_design

Source: Getty Images

South Africans couldn't believe their eyes when a gent shared a clip of him creating an amazing design at the back of a jacket. The dude drew an anime character on the back of a denim jacket and shared each step of the process. It showed him using different tools to bring the creation to life. He shared a caption that read:

"My client from Pretoria asked me to paint this jacket for her boyfriend's birthday. What do you think?"

Talent and more talent

TikTokker davison_design is the man behind the design. He runs a business doing what he did in the clip and commissioning various artworks. Judging by his follower count on the platform, the dude seems to be quite successful. Furthermore, the man ships his products worldwide, showing how in-demand his skills are.

Watch the epic video below:

A sea of creativity

Tons of epic designs can be found on the dude's TikTok page. The man specialises in anime characters. One Jacket he designed shows a whole cast of characters on the back of it. The dude shared a painting that he was doing for a client in America. Another impressive creation of his was a detailed rendition of Iron Man on the back of a denim jacket.

The dude has tons of artwork on his TikTok page. Image: Oliver Rossi

Source: Getty Images

Another cool creation he shared was a design he created for a sneaker. South Africans couldn't get enough of his creativity. Many people asked him questions about how much the cost is for a design and if he was willing to make one based on a person's face.

Read the comments below:

Nonhlanhla Moteka asked:

"Do I buy the jacket and send it to you? Or is the price inclusive of the jacket?"

palesa mentioned:

"I love it, I am definitely saving to get one, how much?"

lamzerroe🇿🇦 commented:

"This is wonderful, I'm an artist too, even my brothers are, but we lack the money to buy tools. But my bro, you are good 🔥"

maVeelakazi said:

"She should have painted her picture 😂"

Nonhlanhla Moteka shared:

"It's stunning. I want it for my husband."

✨️💜MiMs💜✨️ mentioned:

"How do I contact you for a piece?"

MaSgegede commented:

"I love it for my son. Anime all day 🥰"

