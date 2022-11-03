A woman applied for a job she didn't qualify for and got a callback, inspiring peeps to discuss their issues about job hunting

South Africa has a stubbornly high unemployment rate which makes applying for work feel like playing the lottery for many

Folks in the comment section had a healthy discussion about job hunting, while others gave tips and pointers

A woman shared how she was lucky when applying for a job she didn't qualify for, stating she got a callback.

Source: UGC

@mpho_Tshisikule shared the news on Twitter and added that when she received the call, they asked if she left her experience out of her CV, and she quickly replied by saying she was a fast learner, to which they promptly hung up on her.

Job hunting in South Africa is a taxing experience for many. The country has a notoriously high unemployment rate making it difficult for millions to land work. The unemployment rate reaches wild heights when focusing on the youth, making young peeps feel hopeless.

Mzansi peeps started an extensive discussion about employment. See the comments below:

@MrMalulekeSir said:

"If this is a true story, do not stop using it, I'm an employer and both HR and Employees policy developer, most companies these days opt for passionate, dedicated and willing-to-learn employees."

@Mtho766 mentioned:

"I graduated in May and izolo I applied to be a marketing director at Sanlam "

@hlogi0808 posted:

@cutieboothang commented:

"Mina, I’m tired of job hunting. It’s just me and online money-making platforms for now. Yoh ngeke."

@Kedi_Rebone said:

"I would’ve called back to find out if we got disconnected by mistake "

@vumsy_shezi shared:

@Sunny_Mokgopole mentioned:

"Tip for entry-level developer who do not have experience. Add created projects from school, create and build a profile where you populate it with projects from learning platforms such as udemy, YouTube, code academy etc. That is your experience."

@TwinBror commented:

"Y’all get calls even though you don’t have experience God is in control "

