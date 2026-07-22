A wild leopard wandered out of nearby hills and into a busy market in Todaraisingh town, Rajasthan, on Monday morning

The big cat attacked three people, including a forest volunteer and a liquor store salesman, before locals locked it inside the shop

A specialised team was called in from Jaipur Zoo to deal with the animal in what turned into a nearly five-hour operation

Mr Gurjar suffered injuries to his hand, shoulder, and nose that are not thought to be life-threatening. Image: @cbseveningnews

Source: TikTok

A wild leopard strayed into a town in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Monday morning, injuring three people and sending a busy market into chaos before authorities managed to bring the situation under control.

The incident began at around 8:45 am in Todaraisingh town. The leopard was first spotted lurking in bushes near the town centre. Forest volunteer Rakesh Mali went to investigate after residents raised the alarm, but the animal lunged at him without warning, injuring his legs. It then bolted nearly 400 metres into the heart of the local market.

Leopard takes cover inside liquor store

Eyewitnesses told the @cbseveningnews page the leopard attacked Fateh Lal Koli, a 40-year-old man sitting outside a nearby liquor shop, before darting inside. Inside the store, 25-year-old salesman Sanjay Gurjar bore the brunt of the encounter. He suffered injuries to his nose, back and other parts of his body before managing to escape by running out of the shop.

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Quick-thinking locals pulled the shop's metal shutter down from the outside, trapping the leopard inside and cutting off any chance of further attacks. The injured were taken to hospital, with Gurjar and Koli referred to a higher medical facility due to the severity of their injuries.

Watch the moment the leopard was spotted inside the liquor store:

Internet reacts to the wild encounter

The story quickly went viral online, with people worldwide finding humour in the bizarre chain of events:

Unitedwelaugh wrote:

"Leopards are known alcoholics."

EndWalker55 commented:

"Silly leopard, doesn't he know that liquor stores are for cougars?TikTok Watch"

Confound shared:

"I won't complain about my day at work ever again."

The Rainbow Rack said:

"Out: bull in a China shop. In: leopard in a liquor store."

Motoadventures42 said:

"Normally, it's the cougars with the liquor problem."

Erimition1 wrote:

"Why did the leopard go to the liquor store? Because he didn't want to be behind bars"

3 Other Briefly News stories about animals

A man captured a heart-stopping moment when a leopard calmly walked through his driveway, turning his quiet stay at a luxury lodge into an unforgettable wildlife encounter.

A TikTok video of a leopard became a viral sensation because of its interesting behaviour in the clip.

A man shared a TikTok video of his adventure after getting up close and personal with a wild animal.

Source: Briefly News