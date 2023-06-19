Arianna Anthony, Marc Anthony's oldest child: who is she?

It is not easy to strike a balance between careers and parenting. But celebrities like Marc Anthony are navigating the challenge of raising children while managing their public eye perfectly. Arianna Anthony is the eldest child of Marc Anthony, an American actor, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur. Her father is known for popular songs such as You Sang to Me and Ahora Quien. Who is Marc Anthony’s first daughter?

Marc Anthony (R) and daughter Arianna arrive at Marc Anthony's 43rd birthday party hosted by Kohls at Club 50 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo (modified by author)

Arianna Anthony is an actress and model. She is widely known for being the daughter of Marc Anthony. She was raised away from the limelight despite being the child of a high-profile singer and songwriter.

Arianna Anthony's profile and bio summary

Full name Arianna Muñiz Anthony Gender Female Date of birth 29 June 1994 Age 29 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6'' (1.67 m) Weight 146 pounds (66 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Debbie Rosado and Marc Anthony Siblings Chase, Cristian, Maximilian, Emme and Ryan Relationship status Single Profession Actress, model Net worth $500,000 to $800,000

How old is Arianna Anthony?

Arianna Anthony (age 29 years as of 2023) was born on 29 June 1994 in the United States of America. She holds the American nationality.

Who is the mother of Arianna Anthony?

The eldest daughter of Marc Anthony, Arianna Anthony, lives with her mother, Debbie Rosado, a Puerto Rican police officer. Debbie is the ex-girlfriend of Marc Anthony. Arianna’s parents were in a relationship in 1983. One year later, they welcomed their daughter and parted ways two months after her birth.

Arianna Anthony’s siblings

The actress has six younger siblings, Chase, Cristian, Ryan, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz. Chase and Arianna are from the same mother, Debbie Rosado. Her sibling, Emme, has a passion for singing.

How many biological kids does Marc Anthony have?

American singer and songwriter Marc Anthony. Photo: @marcanthony (modified by author)

The singer has been involved in several marriages. He has three ex-wives and one ex-girlfriend, and the singer has children from all his past relationships except one. The only marriage that did not produce children was with Shanon De Lima, a notable model and actress.

Marc has six biological kids in total. The actor has a daughter, Arianna, with his ex-girlfriend, Debbie Rosado. They later adopted Chase as their second child. The famous singer has two biological kids, Cristian and Ryan, with his ex-wife, Dayanara Torres. Emme and Maximilian are his twins with his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez.

The American actor welcomed his last born with his wife, Nadia Ferreira, whom he married in January 2023. On 19 July 2023, the singer and songwriter shared a photo of his newborn child. Presently, Marc has six biological kids. Chase is his only adopted child.

Arianna Anthony’s TV shows

As of June 2023, her IMDb profile shows she has not appeared in many films. She makes appearances with her father during red-carpet promotional appearances.

South Beach (2006) as Lola

(2006) as Lola Alguien te mira (2010) as Maria Jesus Penafiel Morande

Arianna Anthony’s net worth

Marc Anthony and daughter Arianna at Marc Anthony's 43rd birthday party hosted by Kohls at Club 50 at Viceroy Miami on September in Miami, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo (modified by author)

The actress has an estimated net worth of around $500,000 and $800,000. Her father, Marc's net worth is estimated at $80 million. He is the highest-selling salsa artist worldwide.

Arianna Anthony is the daughter of Marc Anthony and his ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado. The actress and model is keeping a low profile. Though she stays away from the spotlight, the actress is regularly seen with her father during red-carpet appearances.

