Meet Yarimar Rivera: the daughter of legendary musician Nicky Jam

Puerto Rican singer and actor Nicky Jam has become a mainstream entertainer in both Hollywood and globally, thanks to hits like En la Cama, Travesuras, Hasta el Amanecer, X, and El Amante. As he reached major heights of stardom, his family rose to prominence too, including his daughter, Yarimar Rivera. Here, we detail her full biography and other facts we know about the family.

Although she does not often post her family online, they seem close-knit.

Nicky Jam’s daughter is an open book when it comes to social media, but it does not seem like she discloses much else about her personal life besides her daily activities and an occasional posting of her family. Regardless, here is her profile summary before we deep dive into her biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Yarimar Rivera Nickname ‘Ari’ Date of birth 8 February 2002 Age 21 years of age as of 2023 Zodiac sign Aquarius Romantic orientation Single Religious beliefs Catholic (family’s religion) Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Latina Gender Female Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Nick Rivera Caminero, mother unconfirmed Siblings Joe Martin Rivera, Alyssa Rivera, Luciana ( alleged half-siblings Profession Digital content creator, media personality Social media profiles Instagram Twitter Facebook YouTube Snapchat Pinterest

Even though she has gathered a significant fanbase on social media, she is not as much of a public figure compared to her father and prefers to keep some personal pieces of information to herself, especially her family life and life growing up.

Does Nicky Jam have a child?

Nicky Jam’s kids include Joe Martin Rivera, Alyssa Rivera, Yarimar Rivera, and his youngest child, Luciana.

Yarimar Rivera’s age

According to most reports, Yarimar Rivera’s birthday is on 8 February 2002, making her 21 years old as of 8 February of this year.

Yarimar has gathered a massive fanbase on her social media platforms.

Yarimar Rivera’s mother

There is no confirmation on who her mother is, as Nicky has not disclosed every single one of his children's mothers.

Yarimar Rivera’s social media profiles

Her Instagram page is @yarimarriveraa, with 88.8K followers as of 12 February 2023. Her Twitter handle is under @Yarimarriveraa, with 1,611 followers. Her Pinterest, @yarimarriveraaa, with 22 followers. All of the social links are in the summary above.

Rivera's Snapchat is @ymr_13, and she has a Facebook page under her name which is followed by 4,652 people. She also has a YouTube page under her full name, with the handle @yarimarrivera7245. It has 703 subscribers.

Yarimar Rivera seems to enjoy putting her time and focus into growing her online fanbase through her content creation but seems especially focused on maintaining a sense of privacy surrounding her family life.

