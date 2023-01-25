Meet Kassandra Rivera, the firstborn child of Rosie Rivera

Kassandra Rivera's name might not ring a bell, especially if you have no touch with Spanish music. However, associating her with Rosie Rivera or Jenni Rivera might give you an idea of who she is. She is Rosie Rivera's eldest daughter. Rosie is a Spanish author, public figure and social media personnel. Since her mother's fame transcends the USA, her biography lets you into her life beyond the façade you see on social media.

Kassandra is related to the renowned Rivera family. Photo: @kassey_rivera (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kassandra Rivera has an admirable relationship with her mother, Rosie who facilitated her cosmetic procedure for her 18th birthday. Even though Rosie's love life was a tumultuous journey, her daughter has anchored her throughout the high tides. How so?

Kasandra Rivera's profile summary and bio

Full name Kassandra Alexa Rivera Nickname Kassey, King Kassey Gender Female Date of birth 17th March 2003 Age 19 years (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Height 165 cm (5'5") Weight 47 kg (126 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Famous for Celebrity child and social media personality Marital status Single Parents Rosie Rivera and Rickky Rodriguez Siblings Elias Melek Flores and Samantha Chay Flores Grandparents Pedro Rivera and Rosa Saavedra Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

How old is Kassandra Rivera?

As of January 2023, Kassandra Rivera's age is 19 years. She was born on 17th March 2003 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Kassey Rivera's parents

She is the daughter of Rosie Rivera and Ricky Rodriguez, her mother's ex boyfriend. Her parents' relationship status at the time of her birth remains unclear, even though Rosie mentions in her book, My Broken Pieces: Mending the Wounds From Sexual Abuse Through Faith, Family, and Love, that she has never denied him access to his daughter.

Rosie Rivera at the Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center in April 2017 in Florida. Photo: @Sergi Alexande

Source: Getty Images

How old was Rosie Rivera when she had her first child?

She was 16 years of age when she had Kassandra, who was born out of her relationship with Ricky. Unfortunately, the relationship did not last long. As a result, Kassandra was raised by her mother, who also gave her, her surname. In her book, she details her struggles raising her.

Rosie shares an impeccable bond with her daughter, and Kassandra Rivera's birthday means so much to her. On her 18th birthday, she paid for her lip augmentation procedure, and on social media, they refer to each other as best friends.

Kasey Rivera's dad

As mentioned, Rosie had her daughter in her teenage years, and not much information is publicly available concerning Rick Rodriguez. Nonetheless, Ricky is in his daughter's life; in 2020, Kassandra shared a photo of her and her father celebrating his birthday.

Rosie Rivera's husband

When Kassandra was eight years of age, her mother Rosie Rivera married Abel Flores, who immediately took over as her father.

Does Rosie Rivera have a daughter?

Apart from Kassandra, Rosie has sired another daughter, Samantha Chay Flores, with her husband, Abel. The couple also has a son, Elias Melek Flores, who was born in 2015. Rosie Rivera's kids have a beautiful relationship with their elder sister, Kassandra.

Most people often mistake her for her mother's sister. Photo: @kassey_rivera (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Education background

She graduated from high school in 2021 and celebrated the milestone on social media. It is unclear whether she intends to further her education.

What does Kassandra Rivera do for a living?

Kassandra was born to a successful family in showbiz. Jenni Rivera, the late singer and TV personality, is her aunt, and Juan Rivera, the renowned American singer of Mexican heritage, is her uncle. Unlike her family members, her career path is yet to be defined.

In 2016 she was featured in the first episode of All My Friends Are Married as the Pizza Shop patron, her only acting role as of January 2023. She is also a social media personality and commands an audience of more than 230,000 followers on Instagram and over 322,300 on TikTok. She also shares snippets of her life on her YouTube channel.

Being born to a celebrity parent only means that their fame will rub off on you. That has been the case for Kassandra Rivera. Due to her mother's popularity, she is a household name on social media. She passionately shares the highlights of her life on her social media platforms.

READ ALSO: Who is the son of Michael Schoeffling and Valerie Robinson, Zane Schoeffling?

Briefly.co.za unearthed unknown details about Zane Schoeffling. He is famously known as Michael Schoeffling and Valerie Schoeffling's only son. Unlike his parents, he prefers living away from the limelight; how so?

Zane Schoeffling had a promising career as a musician, although he did not commercialise it. His parents' fans have been curious to know where he is and what he does, especially since his social media presence is non-existent. His biography lets you into his life.

Source: Briefly News