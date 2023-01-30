Meet Georgette Falcone, the younger daughter of Melissa McCarthy

Georgette Falcone is a 13-year-old daughter of Melissa McCarthy, an American media personality and comedian. She is also popularly known for the roles she played in The Boss and Thunder Force as a result of her parents directing those movies. Furthermore, it is unknown if she will pursue a career in acting when she grows up because at times, kids tend to have a change of heart in their career choices. Here are some unknown facts about Georgette Falcone.

Georgette’s eldest sister, Vivian, has similarly appeared in the same movies her younger sister had an interest to work on. She expressed her burning interest in working with her sister to her parents who later gave her the opportunity. She has since received applause from the public but is yet to score other acting roles.

Georgette’s Profile summary and bio

Full name Georgette Falcone Gender Female Date of birth 11 February 2010 Age 13 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Siblings Vivian Falcone Parents Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Occupation Actress

Vivian Falcone’s movies

Vivian is an American child actress who first worked in front of the camera in 2016 when she starred in the movie The Boss, with her mother Melissa McCarthy. In 2021, she also appeared in Thunder Force as Lydia and is yet to feature in other movies besides these two. Vivian will not be a stranger to the film industry as her parents will be of great help in helping elevate her acting career.

How do Vivian and Georgette Falcone relate?

Vivian and Georgette Falcone are siblings whose parents are Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone. Their younger daughter Georgette was born in the United States of America on 11 February 2010 and is 13 years old as of 2023, while their eldest daughter, Vivian, was born on 5 May 2007. The two sisters are upcoming actresses and have appeared in a few movies.

Is Melissa McCarthy's daughter in The Boss?

Georgette was a part of the movie's cast and played the role of a background extra. The Boss is a 2016 comedy produced by her father Ben Falcone and written by her mother Melissa in partnership with Steve Mallory. According to sources, the film is about a previously wealthy woman who attempts to return to the top by using cookie sales from her assistant’s daughter.

Is Georgette Falcone in Thunder Force?

Georgette was a cast member of the movie, and she played the character of Evelyn. Thunder Force was released on 9 April 2021 and was written and directed by Ben Falcone. Furthermore, the American superhero comedy is about two best friends who join heads to devise a plan to protect their city from criminals who have developed superpowers.

Do Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy get along?

Melissa and her cousin Jenny are reportedly on good terms even though they are rarely seen in public together. Melissa did not attend Jenny’s private wedding and told a publication that they are seemingly in opposite worlds these days, and it is unknown what she meant when she said this.

Who is Melissa McCarthy’s husband?

Her husband is Ben Falcone, an American actor, producer, comedian, director and screenwriter born on 25 August 1973 in Carbondale, Illinois, United States of America. Ben has appeared in a few films that were directed by his wife, such as Bridesmaids, Identity Thief and The Heat.

How long did Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone date?

Hollywood’s funniest couple was in a relationship for seven years prior to tying the knot. They first met in a comedy class in 1998 and got along like a house on fire.

Are Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone still married?

Melissa and Ben are still married and will be celebrating their 18 years of marriage on 8 October 2023. The couple exchanged their wedding vows in a private ceremony in 2005 and are still going strong in their journey of love.

What is Melissa Melissa McCarthy's net worth?

Melissa’s journey to stardom was not an easy one as it took her nearly 20 years to get her big break into the entertainment industry. Her hard work and perseverance have enabled her to accumulate an estimated net worth of approximately $90 million.

Georgette Falcone, with the help of her parents, has received a career kick-start. Having parents that have made a huge success of their careers will be pivotal in her career guidance should she still be interested in pursuing a career in the entertainment space.

