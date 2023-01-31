Jackie Rozo is best known as the daughter of Mildred Patricia Baena. She rose to prominence when she defended her mother in the wake of Arnold Schwarzenegger's love scandal. Arnold Schwarzenegger, an actor, politician and professional bodybuilder, had an affair with Mildred, Jackie's mother, while she was working as his housekeeper. This resulted in a child, Joseph Baena, also a bodybuilder.

Joseph Baena is actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's love child. Photo: @joebaena on Instagram (modified by author)

Mildred and Arnold lost their marriage after the news about their affair came to the limelight. However, Jackie stood by her mother's side, revealing that her mother is still her role model. Here is a glimpse of Rozo's exciting biography

Jackie Rozo's profile summary and bio

Full name Jackie Rozo Nickname Jackie Gender Female Date of birth 1984 Age 39 years old (2023) Place of birth United States of America Current residence USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 54 kg Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Rogelio Baena and Mildred Patricia Baena Siblings Joseph Baena Profession Celebrity kid Net worth $1-5 million Famous for Being the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger's mistress Instagram @jackie.rozo

Jackie Rozo's age

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an American actor, politician and professional bodybuilder. Photo: Kevin Winter

Rozo's exact birthdate has yet to be disclosed to the public. However, she was born in 1984 and is 39 years old as of 2023. Jackie holds American nationality, and her ethnicity is white.

Jackie Rozo's parents

Jackie was born to her mother, Mildred Patricia Baena, and her father, Rogelio Baena. Her mother was once a housekeeper, while her father's profession remains unknown. From her mother's previous relationship, Rozo has a half-brother named Joseph Baena. Joseph Baena and Jackie Rozo have a close sibling bond. Joseph is a talented bodybuilder, actor, and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Education

Unfortunately, information about where Rozo went to high school or college has yet to be disclosed to the public. She prefers to keep these details under wraps.

Career

Joseph Baena's half-sister has kept details about her personal and professional life away from the limelight. Therefore, what Jackie does for a living is still yet to be determined. She gained public recognition after the affair scandal between her mother and Arnold Schwarzenegger became known to the press. Mildred Patricia Baena, Rozo's mother, worked as Arnold Schwarzenegger's housekeeper for over 20 years in the early '90s.

Mildred Patricia Baena, Rozo's mother, worked as Arnold Schwarzenegger's housekeeper for over two decades. Photo: @joebaena on Instagram (modified by author)

In January 2011, she voluntarily retired, not disclosing the reason behind quitting her job. On May 16, 2011, a few months later, the Los Angeles Times revealed that her son, Joseph Baena, was Arnold Schwarzenegger's biological son. Jackie confirmed that she also got word that her sibling was the biological son of the former Governor of California when the rest of the world did.

Rozo's father, Rogelio Baena, made a TV appearance admitting he had no idea that the son he raised as his own was not his biological child. He termed it a revelation of betrayal, revealing that he was out of the country when Joseph was born. Mildred's affair led to her separation from Rogelio after a decade of marriage. The scandal destroyed Arnold's marriage and tarnished his political career.

Jackie Rozo's net worth

Jackie's net worth is estimated at $1-5 million as of 2023. In 2010, when news about his son surfaced in the press, Arnold paid Patricia $5,000. Schwarzenegger also paid $60,000 in a secured loan in May 2010 for Mildred's house in Bakersfield, California, where she currently resides with Joseph. Arnold's net worth is estimated at $450 million as of 2023.

Relationship status

Joseph Baena and Jackie Rozo have a close sibling bond. Photo: JOCE

Jackie is very tight-lipped about her personal life; therefore, it is still unknown whether she is single, in a relationship, or married. However, she could be single and more focused on her career.

Jackie Rozo's Instagram

Rozo has 111 followers on Instagram with 22 posts. She is not active on her social media platforms.

Through thick and thin, Jackie Rozo defended her mother at a time when critics shamed her for having an illegitimate child with her celebrity employer. Her mother describes Rozo as her pillar of strength.

